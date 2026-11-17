The Gombe State Executive Council (SEC), presided over by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved seven new road projects covering approximately 97 kilometres across four local government areas, towards improving rural connectivity and public service delivery across the state.

The council also approved the procurement of 40 emergency response vehicles, comprising 20 firefighting trucks and 20 water tankers, to enhance firefighting operations and supplement public water supply.

The council also okayed the state’s 2027-2029 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), updated its Social Protection Policy and reviewed preparations for the anticipated resumption of oil exploration activities in the Kolmani area.

Briefing journalists shortly after the meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Hon. Moses Kyari Bolda, said the approvals were in line with the administration’s determination to sustain development across critical sectors while strengthening the institutional foundations for long-term economic growth.

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Shehu Yarima Abdullahi, disclosed that the council approved seven memoranda presented by his ministry for the award of new road contracts across Yamaltu-Deba, Balanga, Shongom and Kaltungo local government areas.

The approved projects include the 18.9-kilometre Talasse-Bangu-Boka Bundi-Walalunguda Road, with a spur to Dalawaja, awarded to Datun Construction Company Limited at N23.98 billion, with a completion period of 24 months.

Also approved is the 38-kilometre Lapan-Labariya-Lasanjan-Latatar-Lakunturum Road, with a spur to Burak, awarded to EEC International Limited at N49.3 billion, equally with a 24-month completion period.

The council further approved the first phase of the Bangunji-Dadiya-Yelwa-Gombe/Yola Road project, covering approximately 15 kilometres, to be executed by EEC International Limited at N26.3 billion.

Other projects include the first four-kilometre section of the Degri-Sikam-Nyuwar Kindiyo Road, from Degri to Sikam, awarded to Datun Construction Company Limited at approximately N4 billion; the 10.5-kilometre Dogon Ruwa-Kaltin Road, also awarded to the same company at approximately N10.1 billion; the nine-kilometre Kurjale-Pata Road, awarded to EEC International Limited; and the 1.5-kilometre Kunuwal Road Network, awarded to Suez Creek Nigeria Limited.

Hon. Shehu Yerima explained that the Degri-Sikam-Nyuwar Kindiyo Road would be executed in phases, with the council approving the initial four-kilometre stretch from Degri to Sikam.

He described the approvals as a significant addition to the administration’s infrastructure portfolio, reaffirming its commitment to expanding the Network 1100 Kilometres Road Initiative and extending its impact to more communities.

According to him, the projects would strengthen connectivity and support economic activities across the benefiting areas.

The commissioner also disclosed that Governor Inuwa Yahaya was expected to perform the foundation-laying ceremony for the Talasse-Bangu-Boka Bundi-Walalunguda Road, with a spur to Dalawaja, to formally mark the commencement of construction.

In another major intervention, the council approved the procurement of 20 firefighting trucks and 20 water tankers at a combined cost of approximately N3.8 billion to strengthen emergency response and public utility services.

The Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Muhammad Gambo Magaji, said the firefighting vehicles would significantly improve the operational capacity of the State Fire Service, particularly as the government expanded fire service stations beyond the state capital.

He explained that the water tankers would provide temporary relief to residents pending the completion of the ongoing revitalisation of the Gombe Regional Water Supply Scheme, including its planned transition to solar-powered operations.

In a further measure to promote cost efficiency and cleaner energy, the commissioner disclosed that all 40 vehicles would be converted from diesel-powered engines to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The intervention, he said, would reduce operational expenditure while improving the efficiency and sustainability of the state’s firefighting and water supply services.

On preparations for emerging opportunities in the energy sector, the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Hon. Sanusi Ahmad Pindiga, briefed the council on the progress recorded by Rift Oil Nigeria Limited, the consultant engaged by the state government to facilitate Gombe State’s institutional engagement, recognition and registration as an oil and gas-producing state, while supporting youth-focused development programmes.

He disclosed that the consultant had completed 12 of its 14 planned deliverables, representing substantial progress in building the institutional and human capital capacity required to position the state for opportunities in the sector.

Among the completed programmes is the training of 100 graduates in artisan skills, including plumbing, carpentry, information and communication technology, and welding.

The beneficiaries were also provided with starter kits and financial support to establish businesses, become self-reliant and prepare for employment and enterprise opportunities associated with the state’s oil and gas prospects.

The commissioner further explained that the consultant’s engagements had provided relevant documentation and institutional support towards the anticipated resumption of exploration activities in the Kolmani area.

He disclosed that drilling activities were expected to resume in the first week of December 2026, describing the development as an important opportunity for Gombe to strengthen its economic prospects and prepare its citizens to benefit from the sector.

In furtherance of its fiscal planning and resource management agenda, the council also approved the Gombe State Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for 2027-2029.

The Commissioner for Budget, Hon. Michael Sunday Hamman, said the framework provided the economic and fiscal projections that would guide government revenue and expenditure over the next three years, while serving as the foundation for preparing the 2027 budget.

He explained that the MTEF would strengthen budgetary planning, guide resource allocation and ensure that government programmes and projects were anchored on realistic revenue projections and expenditure priorities.

The council also approved the updated Gombe State Social Protection Policy for 2027-2030, aimed at strengthening the state’s social protection framework and improving support for vulnerable and disadvantaged citizens.

According to the Commissioner for Budget, the policy would consolidate existing interventions and provide a coordinated and sustainable framework for protecting citizens, particularly children and other groups requiring social assistance.

He explained that the framework covered five key areas: social assistance, social insurance, labour market interventions, systems strengthening, and protection against discrimination, violence, exploitation and social exclusion.

The policy prioritises transparency, inclusion and evidence-based implementation to ensure that interventions reach their intended beneficiaries and deliver measurable improvements in their living conditions.