Gombe releases N775m, commences payment of outstanding gratuity to retirees

The sum of N775m has been released by Gombe State Government for the payment of another tranche of outstanding gratuity to retired civil servants in the state.

The amount was ordered released by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya who also directed that the payment of retirees’ benefits should commence on Monday immediately.

Sequel to the governor’s directives, the committee set up to verify and ascertain the correctness of the volume of the outstanding gratuity owed state retirees has concluded arrangements to commence the payment and therefore requested retired state civil servants who retired from January to December 2015, to come forward for verification and collection of their entitlements.

The exercise, according to the Chairman of the committee who is State Auditor-General, Muhammad Buba Gombe will hold on Monday, March 15, 2021 at the Treasury Headquarters, Gombe.

According to the committee, LIFE RETIREES are to come along with Audited Computation sheet, Bank Verification Number (BVN), Civil Service Commission (CSC) approval for retirement and Identification Card (I.D Card) while dependants of LATE RETIREES are to present Letter of Administration (from the probate Registry, High Court of Justice, Gombe State), Death Certificate and Original Computation sheet.

It will be recalled that the present administration had inherited liabilities of gratuity arrears of over N14 billion from the past administration which had abandoned the payment of the retirees’ entitlement since 2014.

Meanwhile, A team of assessors from the Qatar Charity Foundation (QCF) hasvisited over 50 villages and settlements across the eleven LGAs of Gombe state during which it identified sites and locations in different Communities that deserve intervention for development.

The disclosure was made by the Country Director of the Foundation, Sheikh Hamdi Mohamed Elsayed while debriefing Governor Yahaya on the Organization’s Assessment Tour of Proposed Projects Sites in Gombe Communities.

He explained to the governor that the organization’s assessment tour of proposed projects sites was carried out under its charity mission in some communities in Gombe state.

Hamdi Elsayed said that: “Though we have so far already started executing projects in few communities, we are assuring his excellency that before the sacred month of Ramadan sets in, Gombe state will feel the impact of our projects.”

He also said that full-time project implementation will commence in a few weeks time, coming with an emphasis on quality work in every project.

Sheikh Elsayed then expressed confidence that the Foundation’s projects across Gombe state will be completed before the year 2021 runs out.

He said that some of the communities visited, included Lambam, Shinga in Yamaltu/Deba, Kupto in Funakaye LGA, Bambam in Balanga LGA and a host of others have in one way or the other started benefitting from the Foundation’s projects where mosques and houses were built, healthcare facilities and solar-powered boreholes were also constructed.

He further assured that the Foundation is committed to constructing additional classrooms and hostels for the Special School in Gombe metropolis.

“We are also planning to construct a solar-powered borehole for the Special School in Gombe as well as provide them with modern teaching and learning facilities that can enhance their learning process and compete with their counterparts in other climes,” he assured.

The QCF Director also thanked Governor Yahaya for the hospitality and support accorded his team throughout their eight weeks’ stay in Gombe.

While responding, Governor Yahaya noted with satisfaction the dividends of a partnership between Gombe State government and Qatar Charity Organisation, which he said will complement his Administration’s drive towards alleviating poverty and empowering the teeming populace.

The governor also observed that when fully implemented, the charity projects of the QCF will impact positively the lives of many communities across the eleven local government areas of the state.

Inuwa Yahaya said that “I am looking forward to seeing the full implementation of your charity projects across the state so that our people will be relieved from hardship.”

During the visit, the QC’s Country Director, Sheikh Hamdi presented Governor Yahaya with a Special Qatari Emblem in recognition of the governor’s prioritization of humanitarian services in his state as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs) Government House, Gombe.

