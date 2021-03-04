Gombe releases N750m to settle outstanding gratuity of retired civil servants

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the release of N755 million for the payment of the gratuity arrears of the retired civil servants in Gombe State.

The development is in the continued commitment and determination to improve the welfare of retirees in the state who have suffered neglect in the past.

Inuwa Yahaya also said that he is committed to paying the monthly pension arrears of Gombe Local Government retirees who due to lack of funds at the local government have not been paid their pensions for some time now.

The governor said that “any difference in the required pension monthly payment will be augmented and paid by the state government.”

Recall also that the administration of Governor Yahaya had inherited liabilities of gratuity arrears of over N14 billion from the past administration which abandoned the payment of the retirees’ entitlement since 2014.

The N755 million has already been released to the committee constituted by the governor to ensure the payment of pensions and gratuity arrears headed by the State Auditor General.

The committee charged with the responsibility of reviewing and ascertaining the correctness of the outstanding gratuity will soon announce the date for the commencement of payment.

It would be recalled that at the inception of his administration, Governor Inuwa Yahaya had approved the payment of over N1.6 billion gratuity arrears as contained in a statement by Director-General, (Press Affairs) Government House, Ismaila Uba Misilli.

