Gombe releases N161m for sustainability of community health programme

In his determined efforts to ensure the sustainability of Community Health Influencers Promoters and Services (CHIPS) in Gombe State, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the immediate release the sum of N161m to cover for the funding gap due to the expiration of the donor-funded programme last year.

The governor equally took over the payment of the monthly stipends of 1200 Community Health Influencers Promoters and Services (CHIPS) agents scattered across 57 wards of the state, working in line with the indices of the programme.

Initially funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation through the Society for Family Health (SFH), the programme addresses challenges of the healthcare system and improves coverage and equity in the provision of primary healthcare services especially to women and children.

The 1200 CHIPS agents have been engaged in counselling of pregnant women and referring them as well as their children to Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) close to them.

Executive Secretary of Gombe State Primary Health Care Development Agency (GOSPHCDA), Dr. Abdulrahman Shuaibu alongside directors in the agency recently participated in the distribution of free commodities to the 1200 CHIPS agents in the state to be given to pregnant women.

The programme has aided the state government in improving on primary health care delivery services particularly in the rural areas regarded as hard-to-reach (HTR) as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the governor.

