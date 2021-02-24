Gombe relaxes curfew in Billiri

Gombe State Government has reviewed the curfew imposed on Billiri Local Government Area of the State.

The curfew is relaxed only from 6 am to 2 pm as from tomorrow, February 25, 2021.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya announced the review in Billiri after a meeting with the representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Muslim Community in the Billiri Local Government Government.

The meeting had in attendance, the state Deputy Governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, SSG, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, AIG zone 12, AIG, Etim E. Okon, Commissioner of Police, Director SSS, Chief of Staff, Commissioner of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation, Chairperson of Billiri LGA among others.

