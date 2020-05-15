Gombe State has recorded its second death of the coronavirus pandemic just as 18 more patients have been discharged having tested negative bringing the total number of discharged cases to 90 as of Friday.

The disclosure was made by the Chairman of the State Rapid Response Task Force on COVID-19, Professor Idris Mohammed, while briefing journalists on the state’s status on the pandemic.

He said that Gombe State now has a total suspected cases of 1,236 out of which 124 were found to be positive and receiving treatment at the various health facilities in the state.

The chairman also disclosed that 31 results returned from Abuja on Friday, out of which five cases returned positive while one of the five positive cases died before the results returned, bringing the number of deaths in the state to two.

Mohammed said that as a result of this, there is no single COVID-19 patient at the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Gombe isolation centre, a development he said translated to the good planning on fighting the pandemic adopted by the state.

