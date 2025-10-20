Gombe recorded 87 road deaths, 233 crashes in nine months – FRSC

No fewer than 87 people died in 233 road crashes involving 1,536 persons between January and September 2025 in Gombe State, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The Sector Commander, Mr. Samson Kaura, disclosed this on Monday during a news conference to flag off the 2025 Ember Months Campaign at Lafiyawo community in Akko Local Government Area.

Kaura said that 870 persons sustained injuries, 579 were unhurt, while 319 vehicles were involved in the crashes, comprising 146 motorcycles/tricycles, 90 cars and buses, and 83 pickups and others.

He attributed the causes of the crashes to over-speeding, dangerous driving, route violation, and overloading, among others.

“I want to use this medium to call on motorists to adhere to traffic rules during this year’s ember months,” he said.

“Don’t hurry while on the road; we must be very careful because one mistake can cause a crash.”

The sector commander said the corps had mapped out actionable measures to ensure a hitch-free ember months period, including the deployment of personnel and special marshals for free vehicle checks to improve roadworthiness.

He said the FRSC would also strengthen awareness creation and collaboration with road safety stakeholders across the state.

2027: No need for campaign in Kogi, APC stakeholders assure Tinubu – Tribune Online

Kaura listed common violations recorded during the ember months to include failure to adhere to road rules, speed limit violations, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, underage driving, and use of phones while driving.

“The theme for this year’s campaign is ‘Take Responsibility for Your Safety: Stop Distracted Driving.

“The theme reinforces the view that human factor is one of the major causes of road crashes.

“It also draws attention to the fact that drivers are largely responsible for crashes on our highways,” he said.

Kaura urged motorists to take responsibility for their safety and that of their passengers, stressing that “all road users must take caution to avoid human factors which cause crashes.”

(NAN)

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

