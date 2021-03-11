Gombe receives 35,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The Gombe State Government has received its share of 35,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the Federal Government.

The disclosure was made by the State Commissioner of Health, Dr Habu Dahiru, while addressing the media, on Thursday evening, after the arrival of the vaccines into the state.

The Commissioner said that the first phase of the vaccination would involve all front line workers, health workers and others working with them on the field.

He further said that the State Ministry of Health, as well as the State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA), have put in place a robust plan of activities before the administration of the vaccines which is expected to commence by Wednesday next week.

Habu Dahiru explained that series of training of frontline health workers would commence immediately on how to administer and handle the vaccines without any hitches.

According to him, four committees would be created for different activities that would include, waste management to ensure safety for people and the communities; accountability committee; AEFI committee that would be in charge of handling adverse effects if it occurs as well as a committee that will monitor and supervise by collating data on a daily bases that will be transferred to from the wards, local government and the State levels.

He also said that the State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, is expected to flag-off the exercise by leading other prominent leaders in the state in taking the vaccines as a way of building the confidence of the people of the state on the safety of the vaccines.

While encouraging the public to have no fear about the vaccines, Dr Habu said the state government has made adequate arrangement for its storage in the state cold room as well as all the refrigerators in all the wards and Local Government Areas.

He, however, did not disclose when the second, third and fourth phase of the vaccination would commence.

The second phase would involve the elderly, people from 50 years and above, the third phase would involve people with existing health challenges such as asthma, High BP, diabetes among others while the fourth phase will involve people or groups in high risk.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Gombe receives 35,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine