Gombe Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has embarked on a mission to secure investment opportunities and development partnerships for the state’s socio-economic growth.

During his visit to the Nigeria Consul General in New York, Ambassador Lot Peter Egopija, on the sidelines of the ongoing 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Governor Inuwa highlighted the immense potential of Gombe State and its readiness to tap into global opportunities.

The Governor informed Ambassador Egopija of Gombe State’s agricultural richness and the presence of two major dams in the state which are essential for irrigation and hydropower generation.

These valuable resources, he noted, could catalyze agricultural growth and energy sustainability.

He also intimated the Consul General about the soon-to-be-completed sprawling 1000-hectare Muhammdu Buhari Industrial Park, which he said holds the potential to be a game-changer in Gombe State’s industrial landscape.

He said the Industrial Park will be powered by clean and renewable energy sources such as hydro and solar power, with a promise of uninterrupted 24-hour electricity supply to factories within the park.

The governor also mentioned the successful maiden Gombe investment summit held in 2022 which he said, secured commitments from investors amounting to over N50 billion across various sectors, including Agriculture, Services, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), and Cement manufacturing.

He expressed his eagerness to build on this success and solicited the support and participation of the Nigerian Mission in US in the upcoming Gombe investment summit scheduled for November this year.

In his remarks, Ambassador Lot Peter Egopija assured Governor Inuwa of the Consulate’s support and facilitation in establishing valuable connections and partnerships for Gombe State.