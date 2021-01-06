Gombe ranks high in gender-based violence ― NHRC

A recent report by the Gombe State office of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has indicated that the state recorded one of the highest rates of sexual-based violence especially against female minors in the country.

The disclosure was made by the Coordinator of VAPP Alliance in Gombe State who is also the Executive Director, Responsible Citizenship and Human Development, Dudu Mamman Manuga, who said that her organisation in collaboration with 22 other organisations have been in the front burner in calling for the speedy domestication and passage of the VAPP law due to the rising cases of domestic and gender-based violence in the State.

She also said that, because Gombe State recorded one of the highest numbers of gender-based violence in the country, as such, VAPP Alliance will not fold its arms and watch the society degenerate.

According to her, “that is the reason why everybody needs to be carried along in our quest to see an end to this menace. One part of the society cannot do it alone, our religious and traditional leaders need to be carried along because they are held in high esteem and people listen and believe them. Their voices in the desire for the VAPP law is very important. This is equally the same as the media.”

Dudu Manuga further said that the bill has already passed first and second reading and has been committed to a committee in the Gombe State House of Assembly.

She also expressed joy that the State Government is sending it as an executive bill due to the enormity of the gender-based violence in the State.

“We look forward to the committee to hold the public hearing and giving its report in good time to the main house so that we can have this law in place,” she said.

In an interview with our Correspondent, the North-East Zonal CAN Chairman, Rev (Dr) Abare Kalla, said that the Church is fully in support of the law adding that, “the Church has the responsibility of voicing out this evil because if we don’t, it will consume the Church and invariably the society.”

On its part, the Jama’atil Nasril Islam (JNI) which was represented by a high powered delegate, Musliu Aminu Pindiga, said that this is the most appropriate time to take up the issue in the state.

According to him, “it is the most appropriate time for us to take up this issue so that this bill will be passed into law and implemented. We hope to see a serious reduction on this serious issue and we want to see it done at the appropriate time.”

A cross-section of religious and traditional leaders, as well as heads of media organizations in Gombe State, have pledged their unalloyed support in pursuing the course for the domestication of Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law.

However, during the one day stakeholders engagement with the head of media organisations as well as traditional and religious leaders, organised by Gombe State VAPP Alliance, the stakeholders were unanimous in calling for speedy domestication and passage of the VAPP law in the state to check the rising embarrassing trend.

