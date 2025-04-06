Gombe: Police warn clerics against inciting sermons

…caution Sheik Albany Gombe

The Gombe State Police Command has warned a popular Islamic cleric in the state, Sheikh Albany Gombe, as well as other clerics, against delivering sermons or messages that are inciting and likely to cause religious disharmony among the people.

The Command issued this warning in a statement titled: “RE: Clarification on circulating video by a certain Cleric – Police investigation ongoing into criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, attempt to commit homicide, and receipt of stolen property.”

In the statement, signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Buhari Abdullahi, and issued to journalists on Sunday morning, it stated, “The attention of the Gombe State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video credited to Sheikh Albany Gombe, currently circulating on social media, in which the cleric is seen making misleading, inciting, and factually incorrect claims regarding an ongoing police investigation.”

The PPRO further clarified, “To set the record straight, the case involves criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, attempt to commit culpable homicide, and receiving stolen property, which led to the arrest of the suspects.”

The arrested suspects are Daniel Hamma, aged 36 years, of Wuro-Juli Quarters, and Garba Usman, alias Mali, aged 32 years, of Local Gona Village via Akko LGA.

He explained, “During the course of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at the residence and premises of the second suspect, Garba Usman, where the following exhibits were recovered: two red motorcycles, one cutlass, various motorcycle spare parts, and some police accoutrements.”

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to being responsible for the 1st March 2025 armed robbery and homicide incident, during which the victim was brutally attacked and killed at the same location the crime occurred. Notably, one of the recovered number plates matches that of the victim’s stolen motorcycle,” he added.

DSP Buhari Abdullahi also revealed that, during extended investigations, the receiver of the stolen motorcycles was traced and arrested.

He stated, “On 28th March 2025, police operatives arrested one Bala Danyaya, aged 29 years, at Didango via Karim Lamido LGA of Taraba State. He confessed to having received about six motorcycles from the suspects between 2024 and 2025. However, efforts to recover these motorcycles are still ongoing.”

“The Gombe State Police Command also finds it necessary to address a false claim made in the said video by the cleric, alleging that all the suspects are non-Muslims,” he noted.

He clarified, “This is categorically untrue. The second suspect, Garba Usman, alias Mali, as well as the receiver of the stolen motorcycles, Bala Danyaya, are both Muslims. Such divisive and religiously charged misrepresentations are not only irresponsible but dangerous to societal peace.”

The Command strongly cautioned members of the public, particularly individuals in positions of influence, to desist from making inciting, misleading, or inflammatory statements that could jeopardise police investigations or trigger unrest.

The Command stressed, “Misinformation, especially along religious or ethnic lines, is a serious threat to law and order.”

It assured the public that the suspects remain in lawful police custody, as the offences involved are non-bailable. The investigation is ongoing, and they will be charged to court upon conclusion.

The Command reiterated its commitment to transparency, upholding justice, and maintaining peace and security across Gombe State.

