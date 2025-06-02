Gombe: Police order immediate closure of illegal motor parks

The Gombe State Police Command has ordered the immediate closure of all illegal motor parks in Gombe metropolis, including Dadin Kowa Park, as well as unauthorized taxi services.

They will also enforce strict regulations for designated loading and unloading at Ibrahim Hassan Dan-Kwambo Motor Park.

The Command in a statement by DSP Buhari Abdullahi, Police Public Relations Officer has informed the general public, especially transport operators and commuters, that the immediate closure of these illegal motor parks and unauthorized taxi services took effect on Monday, June 2, 2025.

This action is part of the government’s commitment to restoring order, enhancing security, and ensuring the safety of passengers.

The Command stated that, “All commercial vehicle operators are hereby directed to conduct all loading and unloading activities at the Ibrahim Hassan Dan-Kwambo Motor Park, which remains the only officially recognized and designated motor park for such operations and taxi without the prescribed taxi paint and identification is considered unauthorized.”

It warned that “Any individual or group found engaging in illegal loading or unloading of passengers at unauthorized locations or operating unauthorised taxi service will face strict legal consequences, including arrest, prosecution, and possible impoundment of vehicles.”

“For your safety; do not patronize vehicles at unauthorised location or taxi cabs without prescribed paint,” It warned.

According to the Command, “We urge all stakeholders in the transport sector to cooperate and comply fully with this directive. This move is aimed at reducing traffic congestion, improving passenger experience, and boosting the efficiency of transportation services in the state.”

It stressed that “Security agencies and relevant enforcement bodies have been duly instructed to monitor compliance and take necessary actions without hesitation.”

Members of the public are therefore advised to report any suspicious loading activities by unauthorized vehicles to the nearest security formation.

