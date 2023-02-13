Ishola Michael – Gombe

Gombe State Police Command has neutralised a suspected kidnapper and recovered one AK-47 rifle.

The Command PPRO, ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar, in a press statement he issued to Journalists in Gombe on Monday, February 13th.

According to him, following an intelligence report received by the Anti-Kidnapping unit of the State CID, Gombe, on 11/02/2023 at about 4 a.m., a group of three suspected kidnappers were sighted along the Lawanti axis of Akko LGA.

He stated that the proactive crime prevention measures and collaboration between the Gombe State Police Command and local vigilantes/hunters had yielded positive results in preventing crime and criminalities in the State.

On receipt of the information, the officer in charge of the unit, in collaboration with the Hunters and Vigilante groups, mobilized to the scene and engaged the kidnappers in a gun duel.

Due to the firepower of the Police, one of the suspects was neutralized while others took to their hills with bullet injuries; an AK-47 Rifle, a magazine with five live bullets, and a Honda Bajaj Motorcycle were recovered as exhibits.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Oqua Etim, commended the officers for an excellent job and directed that the unit investigate the case discreetly and ensure the fleeing suspects are arrested.

The CP equally appreciated and enjoined the peace-loving citizens in the State to continue to give credible information to the command, which will lead to the arrest and apprehension of these criminal elements.