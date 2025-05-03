Gombe: Police arrest ‘war contractor’, recover local rifle, ammunition

… As suspect confesses receiving N180,000 to fight for 2 months

The Gombe State Police Command has arrested a self-proclaimed ‘war contractor,’ Joseph Babari, 27, from Bambur Darufa Ward, Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The suspect was arrested with exhibits including, a locally fabricated automatic rifle, Eight 7.62mm live rounds of ammunition, locally made black vest and a bunch of charms.

The Command PPRO, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, in a statement stated that, “On the 30th of April, 2025, at about 2330hrs, a Police Patrol team attached to Pero-Chonge Division, Shangom LGA while on stop-and-search along the border between Gombe and Taraba states, successfully apprehended the above mentioned suspect.

“And, he was found in unlawful possession of a locally fabricated automatic rifle, eight live rounds of ammunition, locally made black vest and a bunch of charms.

“During preliminary interrogation, the suspect disclosed that he was travelling from Maikatako, Bokos LGA of Plateau State, with the intention of reaching Karim Lamido LGA of Taraba State.

“However, further investigation revealed that the suspect had been contracted as a fighter at the rate of N180,000 to operate in Bokos LGA of Plateau State for a duration of two months by one Isah whose surname remains unknown,” the PPRO added.

The suspect is currently in Police custody along with the recovered exhibits while further investigation is ongoing to determine the source and intended use of the weapon.

The Commissioner of Police, Gombe State Command, CP Bello Yahaya reiterated his commitment to maintaining peace, preventing the proliferation of illegal firearms, and ensuring the safety of all residents.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest security agency.

