Ishola Michael – Gombe

Gombe State Police Command has arrested a commercial tricycle operator, popularly called Keke NAPEP, Sani Abdullahi, 28 years, a resident of Anguwa 3 quarters in Gombe, for alleged act of robbery.

The Command PPRO, ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar, stated that, as crime takes another shape, “we, the Nigeria Police Force Gombe State Command under the leadership of CP Oqua Etim, will double efforts to fish out the criminal elements and bring them to book.”

According to him, on the 7th February 2023, at about 5 pm, Operation Hattara, an operational outfit under the police force Gombe State command, intercepted a commercial tricycle operator.

He also stated that, on the said date, Insp. Hamza Muhammad, attached to 34 PMF Gombe, boarded a tricycle with his wife from the Gombe main market to Yalan- guruza quarters, Gombe, alongside the goods purchased from the market valued at #50,000.

The husband dropped along Bank road, leaving his wife to complete the journey to their resident. On arrival, the wife alighted with her child and before she could remove the food items, the suspect zoomed off with the items to an unknown destination.

Unfortunately for the suspect, the husband took a graph of his means of identification before he dropped and reported the case to the Police (Operation Hattara).

Similarly, on the 09th February 2023, the suspect repeated the same act on one of his customers who boarded the tricycle with three bags of charcoal, leaving her helpless at Nayinawa quarters which led to his arrest by the tricycle riders association of Gombe and immediately handed over to Operation Hattara who gave out his details to the association in connection to the first case.

The receiver of the stolen items, who bought the items for #4000 naira, was also arrested for an offence of receiving stolen property. Suspects have confessed to having committed the offence, exhibits were recovered and the case will be charged to court for prosecution.