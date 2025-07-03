Gombe: Police arrest man with counterfeit $1,000

Gombe Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old man, Usman Kawu, for alleged criminal conspiracy and possession of counterfeit foreign currency.

According to DSP Buhari Abdullahi, Police Public Relations Officer, Kawu was apprehended on June 28, 2025, at about 2:04 pm by officers attached to the Lawanti Airport Division during a surveillance operation.

Kawu was found in possession of suspected fake United States currency totaling $1,000, made up of ten $100 bills, equivalent to approximately ₦1.5 million in Nigerian naira.

Additionally, ₦10,000 in Nigerian currency was recovered from him, concealed inside his inner shorts.

“The suspect confessed to being aware of the fake currency and alleged it was handed over to him by an accomplice whose identity is being withheld for operational reasons,” Abdullahi said.

Efforts are currently underway to arrest the said accomplice and uncover more evidence linked to the operation.

The police command reaffirmed its commitment to tackling economic crimes across the state and warned against any attempt to undermine public trust through financial fraud.

“We remain vigilant in safeguarding the financial integrity of our communities and will continue to act swiftly against all forms of economic sabotage,” the statement added.

The investigation is still in progress, and further developments will be communicated in due course.