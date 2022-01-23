Gombe Police arrest 8 for armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, burglary, theft

Metro
By Ishola Michael - Gombe
Gombe Police arrest 8 for armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, burglary, theft, Maiduguri throat incident, Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 16 victims in Kaduna, FCT Police nab suspected, Police arrest six over civil unrest in Osun community, Police arrest kidnap kingpin Police nab 3 Chinese, 1 traditional ruler, 21 others allegedly working with bandits, kidnappers, Viral Abuja police extortion, ban use of knockouts, Akinmoyede takes over, Police debunk report, indicted for murder, youths trade blame, Police rescue 63-year-old kidnapped woman, arrest suspect in Delta, Police detain officer, Police arrest notorious youth, Police arrest two suspected, Edo police arrest four suspected kidnappers, rescue five victims, Police arrest 13 suspected thugs for allegedly vandalising Kano senator’s office, fresh 2021 recruitment exercise, Police officers refund N190,000 collected from lawyer's son in Ekiti, Support us to end, murder of INEC Chairman, CBT holds for successful candidates. Police rescue kidnapped victim in Imo, Police officers arrested for extortion to face orderly room trial, 2020 recruitment exercise, Police repel bandits attack, Police establish murder, Insecurity: SSSG partners, killing of DSS personnel, connived to rob himself, police, IGP'-IRT operatives nab 27-year-old man who robbed a family of N18m, Police confirm burning, Insecurity: Bauchi Police initiate, order motorcycle operators to register, Edo Police arrest murder suspect, accidentally kills passerby, Police read riot act, Police arrest man, Police arrest 2 NDLEA, Revenue target: Senate threatens MDAs with zero allocation .... Summons Steel Minister Taiwo Amodu, Abuja The Senate has warned that it would not entertain 2022 expenditure profile of any Ministries, Department and Agencies without a corresponding revenue target. Chairman Senate Committee on Finance who doubles as the Chairman of the Senate Joint Committee, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola dropped the hint on Friday during the presentation before the Senate Joint Committees on the 2022-2024 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy (FSP). The Senator representing Lagos West said the National Assembly was deeply concerned about the debt profile of the present administration and called on the revenue generating agencies to drop what he called frivolous expenditure. He said:"We will remove any agency that fails to submit its proposed revenue target with the expenditure in the 2022 budget "There is a public outcry that borrowings is on the high side. We are not saying that we are not going to borrow but we must reduce it. The only way to do this is to look inward and build our revenues. "Many of the agencies that generate revenue spend them on frivolous expenditure." The Senate chairman expressed dissapointment that most of the agencies that have been statutorily mandated by law to remit to the Consolidated Revenue Fund spend their earned revenues on frivolous expenditure. He said:"There are three agencies of government: Those that are partly funded, those that are fully funded and those that are not funded at all. "By law, if you are fully funded, every revenue generated must be paid to the Consolidated Revenue Fund. The government will give the recurrent expenditure, takes care of the personnel and at the same time, take care of the capital expenditure. "Going forward, government has succeeded that whatever partly funded and not funded agencies generate, 50 percent of such revenue will go to the Federal Government. "We are now going to 70-30. Only 30 will be released to the agency while the 70 goes to the CRF. We are going to amend the law again. "If you are generating revenue and you are fully funded, everything accruing to you must go to the CRF. If you are partly funded or not funded at all, the law states that 80 per cent of the operational surplus must be paid to the CRF. "We are hereby calling on the Minister of finance that there is the need to carry out forensic audit into the expenditure of all agencies of government. This will curb frivolous expenditure and boost the country's revenue base. "Already we have realised N800bn from the independent revenues generated by the agencies so far this year, it used to be about N400m in the past. I am confident that we should be able to get up to N1.3trn by December. "If we could manage to take it to N2.5 trillion in 2022, we would have taken care of one-fifth of the budget and we would not need to borrow." Dissatisfied with the submission of the Director - General of Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office, Engineer Obadiah Nkom, on revenue remittance, the Senate asked Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite to appear before it over poor regulation and loss of revenues in the sector . The Director - General of Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office , had in his submissions before the joint committees said in 2019 , N2.58billion revenue was generated and remitted to the Consolidated Revenue Fund ( CRF) , which reduced to N2.3billion in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic but already increasing in 2021 with N3.166billion realised as at July this year out of the targeted N4billion . The Senate Joint Committee however said his team was not impressed,listing high profile companies engaged in the sector. 'Your submissions on revenue generation is low and not impressive at all because big companies like Dangote Cement , BUA etc, with combined yearly profits of about N5trillion are under your purview. " These are aside other companies carrying out illegal mining activities across the country that are not captured in your revenue generation . " A lot of Chinese are involved in illegal mining in the country without your agency or any other one saddled with regulation of the sector , doing anything as far as licensing them and monitoring their explorations in form of collection of royalties are concerned "., Suspected kidnappers, Police deny clashes with, Police dismiss officer, new Commissioners of Police, worries over resurging activities, Edo Police command debunk, Eid-El-Kabir: Plateau, Police will ensure maximum security, IGP Squad arrests eight, Kaduna police confirm abduction, Police rescue Ayade's aides, 26 abducted Kaduna students, Police inspector arrested, police await DPP's advice, reconstruction of Ashaka Police station, ready to protect lives, 'show of force' in Kwara, Victims kidnapped, Sowore was not shot, Police arrest four kidnappers, Eid-el-Fitr: Kebbi Police warns, PSC receives #ENDSARS# report, Police arrest 20 suspected, Stampede at Delta police headquarters, Police rescue 19 children, Police commence second phase, Police kill four, Police arraign two siblings, Police raid black spots, arrest 27 in Lagos, Police bags life imprisonment, hacking bank account using stolen SIM cards, gunmen burn police station in Delta

Gombe State Police Command has arrested four suspects for alleged criminal conspiracy, house trespass, mischief By fire and attempted culpable homicide.

According to a press release signed and issued to journalists by the State PPRO, SP Obed Mary Malum, one Abdullahi Mahdi alias Nana-bhai, who is now at large alongside Ali Ibrahim aged 25 years, Harauna Abdullahi aged 24 years, Mohammed Saleh aged 21 years and Umar Idris 18 years conspired together to commit the crime.

The release contained that “On the 6th January 2022 at about 2300hrs, one Muhammed Gargada, an ex-Army officer with his younger brothers, Abdullahi Babayo and Usman Adamu Nasiru went out to search for their mother’s missing goats along plantation area of Kwadon but they met with some group of boys.

The ex-Army officer accused the boys of stealing the goats, misunderstanding rose between them, the ex-Army officer injured the gang leader, one Abdullahi Mahdi alias Nana-bhai of Kwadon quarters and the matter was taken to the Police station and was settled amicably.

However, the said Abdullahi Mahdi alias Nana-bhai was not satisfied with the settlement, he went and mobilized his thugs numbering about 35 for revenge, armed themselves with dangerous weapons.

In the process, the ex-army officer’s father, Mohammed Babayo aged 80 years of the same address was attacked and injured with an intention to kill him, in addition, the two other innocent people, Alhaji Kasiru and Abdullahi Adamu were also injured.

The thugs further advanced to the house of Abdullahi Babayo of the same address and set his house ablaze with the value of items lost to about N10,000,000, of which the suspects have confessed to the crime while an investigation is ongoing after which the case will be charged to court for prosecution.

Also, the Command arrested Ismail Mohammed, aged 21 years of Jeka-da-fari quarters, Yusuf Mohammed, aged 21 who lives in London mai Dorawa quarters, while one Auwal whose surname is unknown alias Baban Nana now at large and Mohammed surname unknown alias Fullo also now at large for criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months Abeokuta Residents

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

According to the PPRO, On the 06/01/2022 at about 0130hrs, the four suspects mention above criminally conspired, armed themselves with sticks and cutlasses, went to Tumfure quarters, Gombe and entered into the house of one Micheal Samuel, 36 years of Tumfure quarters and robbed him of his properties including :1 Techno handset, Camon 12 air model, valued at N65,000, Cash sum of N3,500 only and Men wristwatch.

The same syndicate from there, proceeded about 0200hrs and still entered the house of one Adedigba Rasaki John of the same address and robbed him of his valuable including one hajue lucky motorcycle ash colour with reg. no: TRN 715 QF valued at the sum of N250,000 only, One infinix hot 10 play model valued at N52,000 and 2 HP Laptops valued at N300,000.

Meanwhile, one Tecno puvoir 4 handset value at the sum of N72,000 and One hat water flask value at N3,500 were recovered aa Exhibits from the suspects who have confessed that one Abubakar Seyoji and Shitu Mohammed are the receivers of the stolen items as they have been together in the business, they will soon be charged to court for prosecution.

Also, Aminu muhammed aged 28 years of Jekadafari quarters Gombe and Kambe Lazarus aged 23 years of Tumfure Quarters Gombe now at large were arrested for criminal conspiracy, house trespass and theft.

On 20/01/2022 at about 0200hrs, Police operatives attached to Tumfure Division in synergy with hunters arrested the suspects in connection to a case of criminal conspiracy, house breaking and theft where the duo entered the premises of one Auwalu Maigari aged 45 years of Tumfure quarters Gombe and made away with his Bajaj Boxer motorcycle with reg no. KUJ 240 WQ red in colour valued at the sum of N250,000.

Meanwhile, the said Motorcycle has been recovered as an exhibit while the Suspect has confessed to the crime and investigation is ongoing after which the case will be charged to court for prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police, Ishola Babatunde Babaita re-emphasized the will, determination and commitment of all the Officers and Men of the Command to continue to be proactive in readiness to combat, prevent and detect crimes and criminalities in all parts of the State in line with the constitutional responsibilities of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Command, while warning individuals or groups with such nefarious acts to desist from such, assured the good people of Gombe State of its readiness and commitment to fulfilling its constitutional mandate of protection of lives and properties, also, the information was given will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

How Adetunji Made Over N20million In 2021 From Football Trading. Click Here To Join His Team!

You might also like
Metro

Polytechnic guard shoots farmer to death in Osun

Metro

Train crushes Dangote truck, tricycle in Kano

Metro

Hoodlums kill, sever head of Ebubeagu security personnel as operatives torture man to…

Metro

Gunmen kill four mining workers in Plateau

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More