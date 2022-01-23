Gombe Police arrest 8 for armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, burglary, theft

Gombe State Police Command has arrested four suspects for alleged criminal conspiracy, house trespass, mischief By fire and attempted culpable homicide.

According to a press release signed and issued to journalists by the State PPRO, SP Obed Mary Malum, one Abdullahi Mahdi alias Nana-bhai, who is now at large alongside Ali Ibrahim aged 25 years, Harauna Abdullahi aged 24 years, Mohammed Saleh aged 21 years and Umar Idris 18 years conspired together to commit the crime.

The release contained that “On the 6th January 2022 at about 2300hrs, one Muhammed Gargada, an ex-Army officer with his younger brothers, Abdullahi Babayo and Usman Adamu Nasiru went out to search for their mother’s missing goats along plantation area of Kwadon but they met with some group of boys.

The ex-Army officer accused the boys of stealing the goats, misunderstanding rose between them, the ex-Army officer injured the gang leader, one Abdullahi Mahdi alias Nana-bhai of Kwadon quarters and the matter was taken to the Police station and was settled amicably.

However, the said Abdullahi Mahdi alias Nana-bhai was not satisfied with the settlement, he went and mobilized his thugs numbering about 35 for revenge, armed themselves with dangerous weapons.

In the process, the ex-army officer’s father, Mohammed Babayo aged 80 years of the same address was attacked and injured with an intention to kill him, in addition, the two other innocent people, Alhaji Kasiru and Abdullahi Adamu were also injured.

The thugs further advanced to the house of Abdullahi Babayo of the same address and set his house ablaze with the value of items lost to about N10,000,000, of which the suspects have confessed to the crime while an investigation is ongoing after which the case will be charged to court for prosecution.

Also, the Command arrested Ismail Mohammed, aged 21 years of Jeka-da-fari quarters, Yusuf Mohammed, aged 21 who lives in London mai Dorawa quarters, while one Auwal whose surname is unknown alias Baban Nana now at large and Mohammed surname unknown alias Fullo also now at large for criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

According to the PPRO, On the 06/01/2022 at about 0130hrs, the four suspects mention above criminally conspired, armed themselves with sticks and cutlasses, went to Tumfure quarters, Gombe and entered into the house of one Micheal Samuel, 36 years of Tumfure quarters and robbed him of his properties including :1 Techno handset, Camon 12 air model, valued at N65,000, Cash sum of N3,500 only and Men wristwatch.

The same syndicate from there, proceeded about 0200hrs and still entered the house of one Adedigba Rasaki John of the same address and robbed him of his valuable including one hajue lucky motorcycle ash colour with reg. no: TRN 715 QF valued at the sum of N250,000 only, One infinix hot 10 play model valued at N52,000 and 2 HP Laptops valued at N300,000.

Meanwhile, one Tecno puvoir 4 handset value at the sum of N72,000 and One hat water flask value at N3,500 were recovered aa Exhibits from the suspects who have confessed that one Abubakar Seyoji and Shitu Mohammed are the receivers of the stolen items as they have been together in the business, they will soon be charged to court for prosecution.

Also, Aminu muhammed aged 28 years of Jekadafari quarters Gombe and Kambe Lazarus aged 23 years of Tumfure Quarters Gombe now at large were arrested for criminal conspiracy, house trespass and theft.

On 20/01/2022 at about 0200hrs, Police operatives attached to Tumfure Division in synergy with hunters arrested the suspects in connection to a case of criminal conspiracy, house breaking and theft where the duo entered the premises of one Auwalu Maigari aged 45 years of Tumfure quarters Gombe and made away with his Bajaj Boxer motorcycle with reg no. KUJ 240 WQ red in colour valued at the sum of N250,000.

Meanwhile, the said Motorcycle has been recovered as an exhibit while the Suspect has confessed to the crime and investigation is ongoing after which the case will be charged to court for prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police, Ishola Babatunde Babaita re-emphasized the will, determination and commitment of all the Officers and Men of the Command to continue to be proactive in readiness to combat, prevent and detect crimes and criminalities in all parts of the State in line with the constitutional responsibilities of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Command, while warning individuals or groups with such nefarious acts to desist from such, assured the good people of Gombe State of its readiness and commitment to fulfilling its constitutional mandate of protection of lives and properties, also, the information was given will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.