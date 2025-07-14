Gombe: Police arrest 13 suspects for various criminal offences

The Gombe State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of several political urchins, popularly known as ‘Yan Kalare’, for alleged offences including criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, public nuisance, possession of offensive weapons, and causing grievous hurt.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, on 10/07/2025 at about 2200hrs, a distress call was received from a Good Samaritan, alerting police operatives to a violent clash involving Kalare gangs in the London Maidorawa area of Akko Local Government Area.

In response, a police patrol team attached to Operations Hattara, which was on routine duty, was immediately dispatched to the scene. This led to the arrest of two suspects: Abubakar Mohammed Garba, 25, of Kagarawal Quarters, and Ya’u Mohammed, 24, of Kofar Fari Quarters.

The exhibits recovered from them at the point of arrest included one sharp cutlass and an Infinix Smart 8 Android phone.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were active participants in ongoing clashes between rival Kalare groups in the area. One of the suspects sustained injuries during the confrontation and was rushed to the Gombe Specialist Hospital for treatment.

Further investigation showed that the suspects had conspired to attack one Usman Jungudo, 28, of the same area, using a long sharp cutlass. They forcefully dispossessed him of his Infinix Smart 8 Android phone valued at ₦90,000, which has since been recovered.

The suspects have reportedly confessed to the crime and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

In a separate development, the Command arrested eight suspected vandals and recovered quantities of vandalised electric cables.

The PPRO explained that on 11/07/2025, at about 0600hrs, the Village Head of Jarkwami brought two suspects—Gambo Mohammed Abubakar and Abdulmalik Hassan, both from Barunde and Bolari Quarters respectively—to the Kwami Divisional Police Headquarters, after they were found in possession of vandalised electric cables.

Later that morning, at about 0839hrs, operatives of Kwami Division, acting on credible intelligence, arrested six additional suspects within the same village. The suspects, all males from the Afghanistan area via Gombe, were identified as Dauda Abdullahi, 20; Muhammad Muhammad, 18; Muhammad Alhassan, 19; Sani Muhammad, 19; Umar Isa, 20; and Hassan Isa, 18.

Exhibits recovered from them included quantities of vandalised electric cables and an unregistered tricycle, which was allegedly used to transport the stolen materials.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other accomplices and receivers of the stolen items. The suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigations.

Also, on 10th July 2025, at about 1500hrs, a complaint was received from one Garba Muhammad of Hayin Kwari, Misau Quarters, at the Gona Divisional Police Headquarters. He reported that earlier that day, at about 1300hrs, the following suspects—Ismail Bilal, 24, of Jakadafari Quarters; Ahmed Mohammed, 18, of London Mai Doruwa Quarters; and one Haruna, alias “Baban Yaro”, who is currently at large—committed a criminal offence.

It was reported that the suspects conspired and armed themselves with cutlasses, went to his shop at Hayin Kwari, Misau, where they tied up his sales boy, Adamu Mohammed, 20, with a USB cable and forcefully robbed him.

Items stolen during the robbery included one HP laptop valued at ₦50,000, one Tecno handset valued at ₦40,000, one Honor handset valued at ₦30,000, one Oppo handset valued at ₦30,000, one power bank valued at ₦20,000, and one MP3 player valued at ₦10,000.

Upon receipt of the report, detectives from Gona Division swiftly acted, leading to the immediate arrest of Ismail Bilal and Ahmed Mohammed. The scene of the crime was visited, and the listed exhibits were recovered from the suspects.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to track down and arrest the third suspect, Haruna, alias Baban Yaro, who remains at large.

