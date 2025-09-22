Gombe: Police arrest 10 suspects for various criminal offences, recover stolen items

The Gombe State Police Command, under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Yahaya, has arrested ten suspects for various criminal offences as it continues to intensify efforts in the fight against crime and criminality across the state.

In line with the vision of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure the safety and security of all citizens, the Command has sustained proactive measures, community engagement, and intelligence-driven operations aimed at curbing emerging security threats and protecting lives and property.

Based on credible intelligence, on 19/09/2025 at about 2130hrs, three suspects were intercepted while in possession of a prohibited firearm (pistol).

Upon receipt of the information, a team of detectives swiftly swung into action and successfully arrested Shamsudeen Haruna, 22 years old, Tahir Ismail Ahmad, 20 years old, and Muhammed Abdullahi, 18 years old.

All the suspects, who are residents of the area behind Government Girls Secondary School, Gombe (Doma), were found in possession of the said pistol at the time of arrest.

The case is currently under investigation, and further developments will be communicated to the general public in due course.

Also, on 18/09/2025 at about 0100hrs, a patrol team attached to Operation Hattara, while on routine patrol along Bauchi Road in Gombe LGA, sighted four hoodlums suspiciously gathered at the Three Arm Zone area.

Upon approach, the team intercepted them in possession of 226 pieces of iron rods suspected to have been stolen from the location.

The suspects arrested at the scene are Sule Isah, 47 years old, of Nayinawa Quarters, Mohammed Aliyu, 40 years old, of Tumfure Area, Justine Yila, 26 years old, of Nayinawa Quarters, and Sani Job, 26 years old, of Barunde Quarters.

Upon preliminary interview, the suspects confessed to the crime. The patrol team arrested the culprits and recovered some exhibits, while they are undergoing discreet investigation for prosecution.

Furthermore, on 18/09/2025 at about 1800hrs, acting on credible intelligence from a good Samaritan, a patrol team of Operation Hattara, while on routine patrol at Bomala Area, Akko LGA, arrested one Tukur Mohammed, 32 years old, of Kalshingi Village, in possession of a red Boxer motorcycle without a registration plate number.

Upon preliminary interrogation, the suspect confessed to having stolen the motorcycle in collaboration with one Ahmadu Buba of the same address, who is currently at large.

The motorcycle has been recovered as an exhibit, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect, just as the arrested suspect and exhibit are in lawful custody, undergoing discreet investigations.

Also, on 17/09/2025 at about 1030hrs, one Dayyabu Usman, of Dassa Village, Swa District, Balanga LGA, reported at the station that on 16/09/2025 at about 0200hrs, unknown persons broke into his house and stole his black TVS motorcycle.

Acting on the description of the stolen motorcycle, on 17/09/2025 at about 0830hrs, a patrol team intercepted the said motorcycle at Kembo Matinja Village.

During the interview of the riders, one Ali Tukur, of the same address, escaped, while one Abubakar Auwal, alias Abba, aged 18 years, of the same address, was apprehended.

The suspect confessed to having conspired with the one at large to steal the motorcycle. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

In addition, on 18/09/2025 at about 0315hrs, one Adamu Yahaya, of Nyanfawa Village, Talasse District, Balanga LGA, and one Ladong G. Dalti, of the same address, jointly reported that unknown persons stole their two cows.

They traced footprints believed to be of the suspects leading towards Bangu Village.

A patrol team swiftly moved to the said village, where they sighted one white Hummer bus with Reg. No. ABUJA ABC 884 TU, parked with its lights off and boot open.

On approaching the vehicle, the occupants fled into nearby bushes. A search was conducted inside the bus, where the following items were recovered: half a bag of guinea corn, nine ropes used for tying cows, and cow dung.

The patrol team combed the bush further and recovered the two cows hidden in the grass. The vehicle was towed to the station, and the cows were returned to the owners through their Ardo, one Ardo Manu Wakili, of the same address.

The vehicle is being kept safely as an exhibit, while an investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects. Further developments will be communicated in due course.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Yahaya, commended the efforts of the patrol teams for their vigilance and professionalism.

He further urged members of the public to continue to support the Police with useful information that will aid in the prevention and detection of crimes across the state.

The Command also called on members of the public to be vigilant, watchful of their immediate environment, and promptly report any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station for necessary action, as contained in a statement by DSP Buhari Abdullahi, Police Public Relations Officer, for the Commissioner of Police, Gombe State Command.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE