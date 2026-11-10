Gombe: PDP suffers another big blow as prominent chieftains join APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe has recorded another significant political gain with the defection of prominent chieftains of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) backed by the FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike.

The decampees include the party’s immediate past State Chairman, Barr. Joel Jagafa; former Secretary to the State Government, Chief James Pisagih; and former PDP State Secretary, Hon. Buba Shanu.

Others who have joined the APC include a former principal officer in the Gombe State House of Assembly, Hon. Sunday Danlele; retired director, Mr Williams; and several other notable political stakeholders who previously belonged to the PDP.

The political figures formally declared their allegiance to the APC during a meeting with Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, facilitated by Hon. Ali Isa JC, where they expressed their commitment to the party and pledged support for its leadership in Gombe State.

The new APC members expressed confidence in Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s leadership, citing their belief in his political direction, performance, and the party’s prospects.

They pledged to bring their wealth of political experience, influence, networks, and grassroots connections to bear in strengthening the APC across the state and mobilising support for its candidates at all levels.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya welcomed them into the APC family, describing their defection as a positive development that would further strengthen the party’s political base and broaden its support across Gombe.

The governor assured them of inclusiveness and a genuine sense of belonging, emphasising that the APC remained open to all who are committed to its ideals and collective aspirations.