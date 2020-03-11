Gombe State Government has assured that it will partner with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) in order to benefit from part of the 60 million US Dollars set aside by the UN agency to boost Nigeria’s industrialisation.

The assurance was given by the State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya when he received in audience the UNIDO Representative to ECOWAS and Country Director, Nigeria Regional Hub, Mr Jean Bakole at the Government House, Gombe on Wednesday.

The Governor noted that the UNIDO/ Nigeria Industrialisation programme document is in tune with his administration’s vision and economic diversification plan, especially with his determination to set up an industrial park in Dadinkowa as well as the efforts to revitalise the Balanga Dam.

According to a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the governor, the governor commended the organisation for its support towards achieving inclusive and sustainable industrial development, assuring that his administration will provide its counterpart funding in order to benefit from the UNIDO- Nigeria country industrialisation fund.

Inuwa Yahaya also said that his government has always paid attention to human capital development aside from the provision of basic infrastructure, healthcare services, quality education and good governance aimed at improving the quality of life of the citizenry.

He further said that due to bad governance in the past, he had to seek for both local and international partnership and intervention in order to galvanise forces and tackle the socio-economic challenges inherited by his administration.

The governor also disclosed that with the available potentials in the state, partnering the UN agency will impact positively on the state, assuring his visitor that his Government will do everything possible to ensure the realisation of the Balanga Dam in view of its strategic importance to the social and economic development of the state.

Speaking earlier, the UNIDO Regional Director, MrJean Bakole, said that the purpose of their visit was to seek ways of collaborating with Gombe State Government in domesticating the UNIDO/ Nigeria programme which includes industrial policy, agro-allied industry, special economic hubs, science, technology and innovation among others.

He also said that UNIDO is committing $60 million into agriculture and agro-based businesses, trade and capacity building, housing and construction, infrastructure development, energy and environment, among other sectors.

Jean Bakole added that Nigeria has provided a substantial part of its contribution towards the realisation of the programme and said that having visited Balanga Dam and seen the potentials, he is confident that if properly harnessed, the people will greatly benefit in terms of jobs and wealth creation.

He commended the governor’s commitment to the well-being of the state and assured of his agency’s readiness to support Gombe State’s industrialisation drive and the governor’s remarkable vision for the state.

The highlight of the visit was the presentation of the UNIDO/ Nigeria programme document to the governor.