Gombe: NSCDC arrests six for alleged grave desecration

Gombe State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested six people for alleged involvement in a syndicate that specialised in grave desecration for ritual purposes.

The Command, in a statement by its PRO, SC Buhari Saad, stated: “Following credible intelligence, a joint operation was conducted on 11th September 2025, between 22:00 and 23:00 hours, by officers from the State Command Headquarters and Gadam Division.”

He added: “The following suspects were arrested for desecrating the grave of the late Mallam Manu Wanzam, an 85-year-old resident of Gadam who was buried on 9th September 2025 at Gadam North Cemetery.”

The arrested suspects are: Adamu Umar, 22 years old; Umar Jibrin Aboki, 21 years old; Abdullahi Umar Dauda, 17 years old; Muhammed Isa Chindo, 28 years old; Kawuji Sarki, 39 years old; and Manu Sale, 23 years old.

The suspects are from different addresses all within Kwami Local Government Area.

Investigation revealed that Kawuji Sarki contracted Muhammed Isa Chindo, who in turn sub-contracted the other suspects to dig up the grave for human parts harvest, specifically the eyes, at a fee of ₦500,000 each.

Therefore, the suspects conspired and exhumed the corpse, removed the deceased’s two eyes, and reburied the remains.

The suspects have confessed to the crime, and efforts are underway to apprehend the one still at large. Upon completion of the investigations, the suspects will be charged in court.

The State Commandant, Commandant Jibrin Idris, assured the public of the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property, bringing perpetrators to justice, and commended the public for their cooperation.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest security formation or through the Command’s emergency numbers: 08060737200, 08027370023, 08069135023, 08038392661 and 08069514557.

