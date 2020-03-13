Gombe mourns world war ll veteran, Nabinta Tumar Kaltungo

Gombe State Government has joined a multitude of sympathizers to mourn the passing away of a World War ll Veteran, Baba Nabinta Tumar, uncle of a seasoned politician, Senator Joshua Moljobok Lidani.

The state Deputy Governor led a powerful government delegation to pay last respect to the deceased during a funeral service held in ECWA John Hall Memorial Church, Kalorgu, Kaltungo Local Area of the state.

In a tribute on behalf of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and the people of Gombe State, the Deputy Governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau said that the government cherished the sacrifices of the deceased as a Veteran Military Officer for fighting to maintain peace in Nigeria and the world.

He explained that the late Baba Nabinta having lived a fulfilled life has left legacies that could be imbibed by all, especially by the younger elements so that they could live beautiful memories to be remembered for.

Manassah Jatau urged the family to rather rejoice that the deceased died a natural death, had reached a ripe old age of 99 years and has left many children, grand and great-grandchildren, praying God to grant him eternal rest.

In his remarks, Senator Joshua M. Lidani appreciated all those who identified with the family by contributing to the success of the burial, praying God to grant them safe journey mercies.

The late Baba Army Corporal Nabinta Tumar died at the age of 99 and is survived by 27 children, 81 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

The government delegation comprised of Commissioners of Higher Education; Mr Meshach Lauco, Youths and Sports; Mr Julius Ishaya and Internal Security and Ethical Orientation, Mr Dauda Batari Zambuk as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor.