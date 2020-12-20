Gombe LG poll: Gov Inuwa Yahaya congratulates newly elected Chairmen, Councillors

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has congratulated the newly elected Chairmen of the 11 local government councils, their deputies and the 114 councillors, with a call on them to see their election as a call to service at a very critical time.

The Governor, in a statement following the official announcement of the December 19th local government councils election results by the Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission, (GOSIEC), equally congratulated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on its victory at the polls.

He expressed satisfaction with the hitch-free nature of the polls as well as the peaceful conduct of voters during and after the exercise.

Inuwa Yahaya said that, “I am particularly impressed with the orderly manner with which voters, observers and GOSIEC officials as well as the people of the state conducted themselves throughout the process.”

The Governor added that, “While I felicitate with you, I want to urge you all to see the mandates freely given to you by the electorate as a call to serve, and do your best to justify the confidence reposed in you.”

Inuwa Yahaya who described the local government as a critical tier, urged the newly elected LGA helmsmen to live above board and provide viable leadership that will impact positively on the lives of people at the grassroots in line with the vision and ideals of the APC and the present administration in the state.

He charged them, “You must also remain focused, accountable and work in the interest of the people.”

It will be recalled that the Gombe State Electoral Commission has declared APC as winner of all the 11 Chairmanship and 114 Councillorship seats in accordance with the law.

Those elected are: Akko LGA: Abubakar Usman- Barambu Chairman with Mahmud Saleh Tabra as Deputy Chairman;. Balanga LGA: Garba Umar as Chairman with Salamu Ezikiel as Deputy Chairman; Billiri LGA: Margaret Bitrus as Chairman with Rev. Panuel Nicodemus Lashobok as Deputy Chairman; Dukku LGA: Jamilu Ahmed Shabewa as Chairman with Umar Manu Malala as Vice Chairman and Furnakaye LGA: Ibrahim Adamu Cheldu as Chairman with Mu’azu A. Yahaya Tongo as Deputy Chairman.

The rest are: Gombe LGA: Aliyu Usman Haruna as Chairman with Gambo Sulaiman Garko as Deputy Chairman; Kaltungo LGA: Faruk Aliyu Umar as Chairman with Solomon Lande as Deputy; Kwami LGA: Ibrahim Buba as Chairman with Muhammadu Musa Kolo as Deputy; Nafada LGA: Musa Abubakar as Chairman with Salisu Shuaibu Dandele as Deputy Chairman; Shongom LGA: Yohannah Nahar as Chairman with Ambrose Alfred (Bobby) as Deputy Chairman and Yamaltu Deba LGA: Shuaibu Umar Galadima as Chairman with Garba Usman as Deputy Chairman.

