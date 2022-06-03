Gombe Legislator wants justice over alleged killing during last PDP primaries in Billiri

A process to seek justice over the killing of one Rasheed Inuwa during the primaries last week’s conduct of the primary election for the ticket of PDP for Billiri/Balanga Federal Constituency in Gombe State has commenced.

Leading the process is one of the aspirants for the PDP ticket, Ibrahim Rambi Ayala who currently represents Billiri East in the Gombe State House of Assembly.

He made the allegation in a statement sent to our correspondent on Friday titled, “BBFC PDP PRIMARIES AND THE ATTEMPT TO TWIST THE NARRATIVE.”

The legislator alleged that his opponent, Ali Isah JC, who was declared the winner of the primary election, brought in a legion of Yankalare and Yandaba (political thugs and urchins), some of whom were masked and brought to intimidate, harass and inflict grievous injuries on armless supporters and delegates during the primaries.

According to Rambi’s statement, “I call for justice in the circumstances of the death of Rasheed, may I also bring attention to the desperate attempts by Hon. Ali JC in trying to absolve himself of bringing a legion of Yankalare and Yandaba some of whom were masked and used to intimidate, harass and inflict grievous injuries on armless supporters and delegates”.

Rambi Ayala quoted Ali Isah JC’s aide, Ambi Yahaya Saleh, which was in contradiction to what the Police had said. The Police had stated that the killing of Rasheed had nothing to do with the Primary election as it happened far away from the scene of the primary election.





According to Rambi, Ambi said, “I have bad news for you; It was a gunshot that KILLED our brother. The securities are in a better position to explain why they shot at the thugs (Rasheed-emphasis mine).”

He added that Ambi had earlier avowed, “the security started shooting into the air to scare the thugs away, and unfortunately, one of our supporters who was standing far from the scene got shot by the securities’ flying bullet and there met his untimely death.”

Ayala Rambi went further to query, “Is it not interesting that the late Rasheed you (Ambi) referred to as a thug is at the same time said to be the supporter of Hon. Ali JC yet he (Ali) was nowhere to be found three days after the death and burial of Rasheed?

He stated that “Hon. Ali JC had to go days later under the cover of some contestants to pay condolence to the family. The family and the Tangale Nation know exactly the truth, so don’t bother twisting facts.”

He stressed further, “As if that was not enough, I have it on good authority that he (Ali) has been working tirelessly in cohort with some security personnel to press criminal charges against me and I am wondering for what crime? At the moment I will calmly wait for such a move to materialize.”

He quoted a message sent to him saying “There is a serious gang up against you. They are trying to file a criminal case against you, right now they are gathering information and witnesses that would testify against you. I got this privilege information from someone that was asked to testify against you but he declined.”

The politician, therefore, alerted, “How audaciously desperate could this attempt to give a dog a bad name in order to hang it? Let me put it on record, that should anything silly happen to me, Hon Ali Isah JC should be held accountable.”

However, the State Police Command insisted that the death had nothing to do with the primary election as it happened far away from the venue of the exercise assuring that investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death.

