The Gombe Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, on Tuesday, dismissed the petition filed by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the victory of Governor Inuwa Yahaya of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 election.

The Tribunal presided over by Justice S.B Belgore struck out the case over ‘lack of merit’.

PDP candidate Mohammed Barde had alleged in the petition that the election in which Governor Inuwa was returned as the winner was marred by many irregularities, including vote buying.

While the ADC’s petition, on the other hand, was based on the alleged discrepancies in names on the certificates submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the deputy governor.

However, the tribunal ruled that the allegation was baseless and that the petitioners failed to prove the alleged election malpractices and therefore struck out the petitions.

