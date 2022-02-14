Gombe govt warns against defacing, damaging public buildings with posters, banners

Gombe State Government has warned that any individual or group found damaging public facilities and the environment will be appropriately dealt with according to the provision of the laws.

The Government through the Commissioner of Information and Culture, Julius Ishaya Lepes, said that it noticed a disturbing trend of defacing public facilities with posters and other infographics by individuals and groups.

According to the Commissioner, “This unwholesome attitude will not be tolerated any longer as it portends a serious threat to public facilities and the environment, which government is working assiduously to manage and maintain for the public good.”

Julius Ishaya Lepes added that “Individuals and groups are advised to note that public facilities and the environment are protected by the environmental laws that are enforced by the state ministry of environment and forest resources, Gombe State Environmental Protection Agency (GOSEPA) and Gombe State Urban Planning and Development Authority (GOSUPD).”

He, therefore, warned individuals and groups to desist from pasting posters, banners, and all kinds of notices on public facilities like the solar-powered poles, public buildings, and other structures.

