Gombe govt signs multi-billion naira contract for 18km gully erosion control project

The Gombe State Government on Wednesday signed a multi-billion Naira contract for an 18km gully erosion control project within Gombe metropolitan city, aimed at protecting residents from annual flooding that has long defied solution.

Speaking at the official contract signing ceremony and groundbreaking for the GGMC Doma Gully Erosion Control Project—held at Hayin Misau in Gombe Metropolis—Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya reiterated his administration’s commitment to environmental sustainability and the protection of lives and livelihoods across the state.

The project, which spans 18 kilometres, is designed to mitigate one of the most severe gully erosion problems affecting the area.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, in his address, reaffirmed that since assuming office in 2019, his administration has prioritised environmental protection and public safety. He highlighted several strategic interventions introduced under his leadership, starting with the flagship Gombe Goes Green (3G) project, which has resulted in the planting of over five million trees to combat desertification and support environmental regeneration.

He further cited successful erosion control projects carried out under the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) and Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL), including the GSU gully reclamation, the 21km FCE(T) gully control, and the 7.5km erosion corridor stretching from International Hotel to the Commissioner of Police’s residence.

The Governor announced that compensation would be paid to all individuals affected within the 10-metre buffer zone of the project area. He added that the project would also empower local communities by providing resilience-building support, such as fishponds, poultry farms, and other sustainable livelihood initiatives.

The GGMC Doma project was awarded to Triacta Nigeria Limited at a contract sum of ₦48.6 billion, with a completion timeframe of 30 months.

“I extend my profound appreciation to the ACReSAL National Coordination Office led by Dr Abdulhamid Umar and the World Bank Task Team Lead, Dr Joy Iganya Agene, for their sustained technical and financial support. I also thank all stakeholders involved in this transformative effort,” the Governor stated.

He urged residents to take ownership of the project and protect it from vandalism, describing it as a collective investment and a legacy for future generations.

Governor Yahaya also flagged off the compensation payment, presenting symbolic cheques to affected individuals. Additionally, he commissioned the distribution of agricultural and mobility assets, including 12 tractors, 3 Hilux utility vehicles, 12 tricycles, and 1 Hiace bus, to enhance agricultural productivity and environmental resilience.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Environment, Forest and Water Resources, Hon. Saidu Mohammed Fawu, revealed that over 200 active gullies exist across the state. He noted that past interventions such as the 21km FCE(T) gully project have safeguarded nine vulnerable communities and that more than ₦2.1 billion has been disbursed as compensation.

According to him, “We estimate that over 1.8 million people will directly or indirectly benefit from this intervention,” he added, urging the contractors to ensure timely and high-quality delivery.

Also speaking, Chairman of Akko Local Government Area, Hon. Muhammad Danladi Adamu, expressed deep gratitude to the Governor for the life-saving initiative.

“For years, communities around this gully have suffered. Many administrations came and went, making empty promises. But today, we are witnessing real, tangible transformation,” he said.

He described the Bogo–Hayin Misau Bridge and erosion control works as iconic, saying they have brought safety and renewed hope to numerous residents. He also commended other impactful projects executed in Akko, including roads, healthcare, and education.

Hon. Musa Muhammad Wuro Biriji, Member representing Akko North in the Gombe State House of Assembly, echoed similar sentiments.

“We’ve raised our voices for years, but only now under Governor Inuwa Yahaya have our cries been heard. We feel seen, heard, and supported.”

Managing Director of Triacta Nigeria Limited, Engr. Eli Abu Fahad, assured the state government and its citizens of timely and high-quality delivery.

“This is not just a contract, it’s a mission to save lives and preserve the environment. We are committed to excellence in every aspect of execution,” he said.

In a goodwill message, the Lamido of Gona, His Royal Highness Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdussalam, commended the prioritisation of erosion control, describing it as essential for land preservation, food security, and sustainable development. He also lauded the Governor for ensuring that compensation was provided to affected residents.

“This is not merely an engineering feat, it is a legacy of protection, prosperity, and environmental stewardship,” the royal father remarked.

Delivering the vote of thanks, Dr Sani Adamu Jauro, State Coordinator of the ACReSAL Project, noted that the 21km FCE(T) gully erosion control project had reached 98% completion and had attracted commendation from the World Bank and other partners.

“Security has improved, school enrolment is rising, health risks are declining, and the quality of life is improving significantly in the impacted communities,” he said.

He emphasised that all activities are in alignment with the Development Agenda for Gombe State (DEVAGOM), which serves as the blueprint for Governor Yahaya’s inclusive and sustainable development vision.

Speaking on behalf of the host communities, Dr Sadiq Adamu, Chairman of the Hayin Misau Development Association, expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Governor for turning a long-standing dream into reality.

“Since 1967, this bridge and gully intervention were mere political promises. You are the first leader who have turned it into a reality,” he said.

He praised the resilience and foresight of the Inuwa Yahaya-led administration and pledged the community’s support in safeguarding the project and ensuring its long-term impact.

