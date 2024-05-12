The Gombe State Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) with its focal NGO, JEWEL Environmental Initiative, and other environmental NGOs have begun the 2024 weekly tree planting project following the onset of the rainy season.

Speaking to pressmen after the tree planting on the newly constructed roads from Suleman Kumo House, the State Auditor General Office, and Liberty Junction—Behind Shehu Abubakar Guest House, Behind Jewel Suite, and Government House Main Gate, Jekadafari, the Gombe State ACReSAL Project Coordinator, Dr. Sani Adamu Jauro, said the activity was in support of the 3G, which is the flagship programme of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

He said the ACReSAL aspires to restore not less than 300,000 hectares of degraded land under its plantation activities, which is in tandem with the aspiration of the present administration to plant one million trees each year.

He encouraged individuals and communities to support the 3G and ACReSAL activities to protect the environment and save lives.

In his comment, the ACReSAL Natural Resources Officer, Muhammad Musa Aliyu, said that over 400 seedlings were planted during the exercise, stressing that the target is to plant one million or more before the end of the year.

Speaking on behalf of his community members, the councillor representing Jekadafari thanked ACReSAL for the tree planting and assured that the trees would be tendered and nurtured to maturity.

