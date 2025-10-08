Gombe govt establishes Information Technology, Digital Economy Commission

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has signed into law the Gombe State Information Technology and Digital Economy Commission (GITDEC).

The Governor described the development as a strategic response to the evolving global digital landscape and a bold step towards positioning Gombe State as one of Nigeria’s leading tech-driven economies.

“This Commission will serve as the engine room for innovation, digital inclusion, and economic empowerment across our state,” the Governor stated.

The Gombe State Information Technology and Digital Economy Commission is designed to drive policy formulation and implementation in the areas of ICT development, digital literacy, e-governance, and innovation.

It will also promote skills development across all demographics, support tech start-ups and innovation hubs, attract investment into the digital sector, and ensure cybersecurity and data protection across government platforms.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, officially handed over a copy of the newly assented law to the Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Abdullahi Bappah Garkuwa, for further action.

In his remarks, Professor Abdullahi Garkuwa hailed the establishment of the Commission as a great milestone in Gombe State’s march towards digital advancement.

He noted that the new body will bridge the gap between traditional governance and modern technological solutions, thereby creating new opportunities for youths, women, and entrepreneurs.

“This is about unlocking the full potential of our people and economy through smart, inclusive innovation,” Abdullahi Garkuwa remarked.

The signing of the GITDEC law follows a series of recent collaborations between the Gombe State Government and national as well as international technology organisations, including the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Uniccon Group, aimed at boosting digital infrastructure and capacity building across the state.

With this development, Gombe State joins the ranks of forward-thinking states embracing the digital economy as a catalyst for innovation, job creation, and sustainable development.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE