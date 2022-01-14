Gombe govt confirms 8 killed in farmers/herders clash in Billiri LG

Gombe State government has confirmed that 8 persons were killed while others were injured during a clash between farmers and herders in Kolok Kwannin and Pandin Kude communities of Tal District in Billiri local government which took place on 29th December 2021.

The government also debunked the insinuation that it is not doing anything to assist the affected victims stressing that steps have been taken to protect the people of the area as well as ensure that such did not happen again.

The Commissioner of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation, Adamu Dishi Kupto who confirmed the casualties at a press briefing said that the clash erupted between the farmers and armed herders who were migrating through the communities and not an attack as earlier reported by an indigene of the area.

According to Adamu Dishi Kupto, there was information circulating on a planned attack on Billiri local government which informed the government to take proper security measures in order to avert the attack by the deployment of security personnel to the area.

The Commissioner emphasized that the present Governor Inuwa Yahaya led administration acted well and promptly during the Yuletide period by setting up a joint task force across the state to keep the peace and maintain law and order.

While calling on the public to disregard the misinformation, the Commissioner said that the state government has concluded arrangements to provide relief materials to the affected people of the communities.

He further said that the present APC administration is a responsible government that will not relent in its effort to ensure that peace was maintained across the state, adding that people of the state should not politicize issues of security because it goes beyond such and it is everybody’s business.

While speaking earlier, the Commissioner of Information and Culture, Julius Ishaya Lepes reassured the people of the state that the state government values unity, peace and security and is ever ready to protect such across the state.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Development Control, Compliance and Enforcement, Group Captain Bitrus Peter Bilal (rtd), appreciated the Inuwa Yahaya led government for coming to the aid of his people during their time of distress.

Bitrus Peter Bilal further urged the people of the state not to use any incidence of a security breach to spread fake news saying that rather than promote peaceful coexistence, such fake news will further aggravate an already tense situation.

He emphasized that the APC administration in the State is committed to ensuring that peace reigned advising those who are using pseudo arms to fester ambers of discord among the people to desist from such acts and know that they have no other state than Gombe.

