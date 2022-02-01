Gombe govt condemns vandalization of political offices, vows to bring culprits to justice

By Ishola Michael, Gombe
vandalization of political offices, Gombe challenges traditional leaders , Gombe, Goje wants to control me, Muslims to draw lessons
Gombe state Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya

Gombe State Government has condemned, in strongest terms, the ugly activities of some political thugs acting under the clear instruction and supervision of the enemies of the peace-loving people and the government by setting ablaze an APC office and another political party’s office.

According to a press release by the State Commissioner of Information, Julius Ishaya Lepes, “this show of desperation is the trademark of some power and bloodthirsty people who lost control of the state treasury and are hell-bent on returning, and so have resorted to unleashing violence on the peaceful polity of the state which is the envy of other states.”

He also stated that “we wish to remind all and sundry irrespective of political affiliation that we are in a democracy and the only means of getting to power is through the ballot box which time is yet to come.

“We also wish to state categorically clear that the government of Alh. Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya will continue to do everything to ensure the protection of people’s lives and property.”

According to him, “We will bring all the perpetrators of this dastardly act to book. We wish to commend the security agents in the state for promptly bringing the situation under control. We will continue to give all security operatives in the state the needed support to deal decisively with everyone that will bring about the breaking of peace In the State.”

He stressed that “for the avoidance of doubt, our government will not spare anybody regardless of his or her position who intends to disrupt the current peaceful coexistence which this government laboured to create and sustain.”

Ishaya Lepes added that “in the meantime, we want to encourage the peace-loving and law-abiding citizens of the State to continue following the path of peace in their respective endeavours and be law-abiding in all their dealings.”

Comments

