Gombe govt approves re-accreditation of technical colleges

…. fashions out modalities of reinvigoration

Gombe State Government has approved the re-accreditation of all the existing Technical Colleges in the state as part of efforts to support skills development and create entrepreneurship among the teeming youths.

The Commissioner of Education, Prof Aishatu Umar Maigari stated this while playing host to the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI), Prof Samson Duna on a courtesy call in her office.

Aishatu Maigari said the Governor gave the approval as a way of transforming the technical colleges to serve as centres of creative industry to nurture the young minds to greater heights.

The Commissioner also said that it was in that regard the state government is currently running a World bank Project termed: Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS) which is basically focused on transforming skills development in the formal and non-formal sectors of the state in terms of Education and skills.

She further told the visiting Director General that one of the priority areas of the ministry is skills development and school safety in terms of infrastructure, readiness in emergencies and skilling of teachers which she appealed to the NBRRI for support in that regard.

Earlier, the Director General of NBRRI, Prof Samson Duna commended the state government for strict adherence to standards and the quality of work in major projects across the state, adding that it is in line with the guiding principles of the institute.

He said NBRRI is working on infrastructure development using indigenous and cost effective technologies with zero tolerance to substandards in the execution of it’s projects.

Prof Samson Duna then appreciated the commissioner for her doggedness and passion to make things happen especially in terms of skills development and innovation in the education sector.

The DG assured to support the ministry in the area of infrastructure development to move the sector to the next level.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

