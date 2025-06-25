Gombe govt approves N6.6bn gratuity backlog payments

… 2021–2023 retirees to receive full benefits in phased disbursements

As part of efforts to uphold workers’ welfare and fulfil its obligations to retired civil servants, the Gombe State Government has approved the release of N6.563 billion for the payment of gratuities to retirees for the years 2021, 2022, and 2023.

The gratuity backlog payments approval was made during the 48th State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, at the Council Chamber of the Government House.

Briefing the press after the meeting, the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Muhammad Gambo Magaji, explained that the approved gratuity backlog payments will be disbursed in three phases.

He said, “The sum of N1.954 billion will be paid in October for retirees of the year 2021, while 2.267 billion Naira is earmarked for payment in November for those who retired in 2022. Similarly, retirees of 2023 will receive 2.342 billion Naira in December.”

The Commissioner also noted that since the inception of the Inuwa Yahaya administration in 2019, the state government has consistently prioritised the settlement of gratuity arrears inherited from previous administration.

He confirmed that gratuity payments from 2014 to 2020 have already been cleared, and the latest approval will ensure that Governor Inuwa Yahaya has fully settled gratuity payments for his entire first tenure in office.

Recall that the administration of Governor Inuwa Yahaya, upon assumption of office in 2019, inherited a staggering gratuity backlog of over N21 billion, representing unpaid retirement benefits owed to state and local government retirees since 2014.

Since then, the government has embarked on a sustained effort to address this inherited financial burden.

So far the government has successfully cleared over N17 billion of the total arrears, demonstrating an unprecedented commitment to social justice, accountability and respect for labour.

The phased clearance of the backlog, according to the Commissioner of Finance, has not only helped ease the financial hardship faced by many pensioners, but also rebuilt public trust in government institutions.

With the approval of N6.563 billion for the payment of gratuities for retirees from 2021, 2022 and 2023, the present administration is now on track to fully settle the remaining arrears, effectively closing a legacy debt chapter that has burdened the state’s finances and strained its social contract for years.

Inuwa Yahaya has consistently reiterated that the welfare of workers, both active and retired, remains a top priority of his administration.

In a related development, the Gombe State Executive Council has approved the sum of over N299 million for the payment of entitlements to former employees of the now-defunct Gombe State Investment and Property Development Company.

“This approval ensures a dignified exit for affected workers and marks a responsible conclusion to the company’s operations,” the Commissioner said.

He added that the company’s business interests and assets have been successfully transferred to key government institutions, including the Gombe State Investment Promotion Agency, Gombe Optimization Company Limited (GROCOL), Gombe Housing Authority, and Gombe Security Limited.

“This transition is in line with ongoing institutional reforms aimed at enhancing efficiency, promoting transparency, and strengthening the investment climate in Gombe State,” he said.

