Gombe governor’s convoy didn’t kill student ― Police

Gombe State Police Command has absolved the state government from the fatal accident that killed a female Secondary School student, late Rahab Hassan in Kumo, headquarters of Akko LGA.

The Police in a press statement signed by the PPRO, SP Obed Mary Malum claimed that the accident involved another commercial vehicle not in the entourage of the Governor as claimed by the Association of NGOs in the state.

While reacting to the claim by the ANGOS, the PPRO stated that “The attention of Gombe State Police Command has been drawn to a malicious write-up posted on social media platform authored by one Ibrahim Yusuf under the aegis of the Association of Non-Governmental Organizations (ANGO) in Gombe State over the alleged “the reckless killing of Rahab Hassan ‘f’ 16years old by the Governor’s Convoy last week in Kumo Town.”

According to her, “The Command under the pragmatic leadership of CP. Ishola B. Babaita has always been apolitical and exhibits a high level of professionalism in the discharge of our statutory duties by respecting the rights of citizens for freedom of expression and as the clock ticks towards general election 2023.”

Mary Malum added that “The Police would not like to be drawn to the political circus. However, it is germane to put the record straight and correct the erroneous impression been floated to cause disaffection between the good people of Gombe State and the Government.”

“The fact of the case is that on 2nd March 2022 at about 1230hrs, a case of serious motor vehicle/pedestrian accident was reported at Akko Divisional Police Headquarters involving a Sharon golf vehicle with registration number AKK 800 XA along Gombe/Yola road driven by one Abubakar Umar, male, adult, age 26 years old of Jauro Jatau village via Akko who was coming from Gombe heading towards Jalingo Taraba State at the point of accident, a student of Government Girls Science Secondary School, Kumo, by name Rahab Hassan ‘f’, age 16 years, was about to cross the road when a driver who was on excessive speed knocked down the victim where she sustained serious injuries,” she narrated.

She stated that On receipt of the report, a team of Motor Traffic Division (MTD) Personnel led by the Divisional Traffic Officer, ASP Yakubu Twan mobilised to the scene of the accident and carried out the first step action of moving the victim to General Hospital Kumo for treatment and later referred to Specialist Hospital Gombe for further treatment.

The PPRO added that “The victim was certified dead while on admission, and the corpse was deposited at a morgue for autopsy. Meanwhile, the vehicle involved in the accident was removed from obstruction to Police Station for VIO Inspection and report.”

The sketch map of the scene of the accident was drawn and a voluntary statement of the witnesses was obtained while the driver who took to his heels after the accident, was later arrested and taken to Police custody.

“Based on the evidence deduced and the expert opinion of the VIO, a prima facie case of failure to report the accident, driving without due care and attention, excessive speeding and causing death by dangerous driving contrary to sec. 65, 21, 22 and 23 of the Road Traffic Act (RTA),” she further stated.

Mary Malum then stated that the suspect was arraigned at Chief Magistrate Court (CMC) Kumo on 3/3/2022 for prosecution and remanded in correctional centre Billiri, while the duplicate case file was sent to DPP for legal advice.

The PPRO, therefore, stated that “In view of the facts highlighted above, the command wishes to sincerely commiserate with the parents of the deceased student over the unfortunate accident. It is, however, glaring that the unfortunate accident occurred on the 2nd March, 2022 at about 1230 hours while His Excellency Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, the Governor of Gombe State, who was on an official engagement in Kumo, Akko LGA on the same date and arrived at about 1500 hours at Kumo town.”

She stressed that “It is, therefore, insidious to claim that the Governor’s convoy “killed’ Rahab Hassan, a student of Government Girls Science Secondary School, Kumo. In fact, it is the pro-activeness of the police that led to the immediate arrest of the driver who ran away from the scene after the accident. The harbingers of fake news could have had a field day to change the narrative from their parochial prism.”

The PPRO observed that the author ought to have obtained the facts of the matter, before jumping to a conclusion based on a figment of imagination.

“In conclusion, the Command will not be distracted from its constitutional mandate of protection of lives and properties of all Gombe indigenes and visitors alike. The door of the Commissioner of Police, Gombe command is opened for clarification on any issues bordering on public interest please,” she assured.

