Gombe governor reshuffles cabinet, swears in 2 new commissioners, 4 special advisers

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Monday, swore in two new commissioners and four special advisers, urging them to deploy their experience and expertise in ensuring proper implementation of the government’s policies and programmes.

The governor, who was speaking during the swearing-in of the new appointees, announced a minor cabinet reshuffle for effective and efficient service delivery.

The newly sworn-in Commissioners are Hon. Sanusi Ahmed Pindiga from Akko LGA who was deployed to the Ministry of Energy and Solid Minerals and Hon. Andirya Abishai Moljengo from Kaltungo LGA posted to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

The Special Advisers are Abdulkadir Mohammed( Intergovernmental affairs); Ahmed Shuaibu Gara (Information Management and strategy); Shuaibu Iliyas Kashere. (Civic engagement); Mohammed Bello Suleiman ( Legislative Matters).

Those affected by the cabinet rejigging are; Hon. Maji Dauda Batari, who was moved from the Ministry of Education to the Ministry of Higher Education; Hon. Shehu Ibrahim Madugu, from Ministry of Energy and Solid Minerals to Ministry of Environment and Forestry; Hon. Aishatu Umaru Maigari from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to the Ministry of Education and Hon. Meshak Audu Lauco, from Ministry of Higher Education to Ministry of Information and Culture.

The Governor assured the people of Gombe State that his administration will remain unwavering and committed to creating an enabling environment to foster development.

According to him, “our administration will consistently match words with action both in policy formulation and implementation as evidenced by the numerous programs and projects we achieved in the past three and half years.

“We shall continue to do our best in order to deliver on the mandate given to us by the people up until the very last day of this administration.”

The Governor called on all political appointees, civil servants and the entire people of Gombe State to give the government their full cooperation and support in order to enable it to deliver on its mandate.

Inuwa Yahaya congratulated the appointees for the rare opportunity to serve their people, urging them to consider their appointments as a call to service.

He appreciated the Gombe State House of Assembly for proper screening and timely confirmation of the appointees, assuring the legislature of his continued support and cooperation towards discharging their constitutional responsibilities effectively.

The Governor also said that all the appointments made were based on merit, calling on the appointees to imbibe the ideals of good leadership so as to sustain the good achievements recorded by his administration.

“The task before you is therefore to sustain the spectacular achievements of this administration with sincerity of purpose, transparency, accountability, loyalty and commitment. These attributes are the clear hallmarks of purposeful leadership as exemplified by this administration and should be imbibed and sustained by all,” he maintained.

He stressed that “We look forward to the appointees bringing on their expertise and wealth of experience to bear so as to further implement people-oriented policies and programmes that will take our State to the next level.





“As representatives of your various communities, you are encouraged to operate an open-door policy so as to ensure the success of the people and indeed the government.”

Inuwa Yahaya reiterated his government’s commitment towards protecting the yearnings and aspirations of the people in accordance with the tenets of good leadership and ideals of democracy.

According to him, “We shall always be guided by the noble principles of equity, fairness and justice. In addition, this administration will continue to rekindle the hopes of our people by creating equal and better opportunities for all and sundry.”

“Equally, we shall continue to mobilise and guide our people towards harnessing our abundant human and material resources so as to achieve a stronger and better society,” he further assured.

He however warned that his administration will not condone any act of misconduct or Indiscipline from political appointees or public servants.

“Let me categorically state that we will not tolerate ineptitude and corrupt practices. This administration will not condone acts of indiscipline and corruption in whatever form. You must therefore strive to conduct the affairs of your various Ministries and Departments with the fear of God and ensure that public resources are utilized judiciously, efficiently and transparently,” he said.

Earlier Speaking, the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s unwavering commitment to running an all-inclusive government based on open-door policies towards service delivery to the good people of Gombe State.

Responding on behalf of all the appointees, the Special Adviser on Information Management and strategy, Ahmed Shu’aibu Gara thanked Governor Inuwa Yahaya for appointing them to serve their people, assuring him that they will uphold the trust reposed in them for the success of this administration and the development of Gombe State.

Present during the ceremony were Members of the National Assembly, the Speaker and Members of the Gombe State House of Assembly, the Acting Chief Judge, Commissioners, Special Advisers Traditional Rulers among others.

