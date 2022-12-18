Gombe governor promises consolidation of democratic dividends

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has promised that his administration will consolidate on the democratic dividends already started in 2022 just as party stalwarts, others remain upbeat of a resounding victory.

This is as the campaign train of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the governor’s reelection was at the Savannah plains of Kwami East to canvas for support from voters in the area.

Kwami East comprises Doho, Malam Sidi, Kwami, Malleri, Jurara and Daban Fulani wards of Kwami LGA of the State.

The governor’s campaign train was greeted by a jubilant crowd in all the areas visited as APC supporters and defectors from the PDP remained upbeat in the ability of the ruling party in the state to deliver a resounding victory for all APC candidates.

Addressing APC supporters in the six wards visited, Governor Inuwa Yahaya said he has substantially delivered on campaign promises made to the people while seeking their mandate in 2019.

The governor noted that the Kwami Local Government Area fell into the fold of his administration’s efforts to deliver on projects that have a direct bearing on the lives of the people.

He, therefore, called on the people of Kwami East to vote for all aspirants of the All Progressive Congress in the forthcoming general election from top to bottom in the interest of continuity in the provision of the dividends of democracy.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya was equally at the Palace of the Senior District Head of Kwami where he made with district and ward heads. Elder Statesman and Sarkin Bai of Gombe presided over the session.

He praised the governor for his cosmopolitan approach to issues regarding the social, economic and infrastructural development of the state.

The Senator Representing Gombe North Senatorial District, Senator Saidu Ahmed Alkali, while speaking at the rally, explained that Governor Inuwa Yahaya have done marvelously in advancing the course of the people of the state through the execution of quality projects that encourage human capital development.

At all the wards visited, thousands of PDP members and some NNPP supporters who defected to the APC were formally received.