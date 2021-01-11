Gombe governor mourns 15th Mai Tangale, Dr. Abdu Buba Maisheru II

Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has expressed grief over the death His Royal Highness, the 15th Mai Tangale, Dr. Abdu Buba Maisheru II.

The governor in a statement of condolence he personally signed and released by the Director-General, Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba Misilli, stated that the demise of the traditional ruler at this time was indeed a great loss not only to the Tangale traditional council but to the people and government of Gombe State as well as Nigeria at large.

Inuwa Yahaya described the late Mai Tangle as a highly respected traditional ruler whose 19-year reign on the throne helped in promoting unity and peace in Tangale land as well as attracting significant development and progress to his people.

The statement reads: “His Royal Highness was a distinguished traditional ruler who dedicated his royal duties towards building a united community, both in his role as a key member of the Gombe State Council of Emirs and Chiefs and as the Chairman of the Northern Christian Traditional Rulers. We will surely miss his royal counsels, fatherly guidance and advice.”

The governor further praised the contributions of the royal father to the peaceful coexistence and socio-economic development of his chiefdom and the state, which he said endeared him to his subjects and all those who related with him.

On behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, the governor conveyed his deepest condolences to his immediate family and the entire Tangale community over the huge loss of the royal father, praying Almighty God to grant him eternal rest.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, had in a statement announced the death of the first class traditional ruler who died on Sunday at the age of 72 after a brief illness.

