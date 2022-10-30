Gombe governor laments frequent crashes along mile 3 bypass, barricades road, orders relocation of market

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has lamented that a total of 98 people have been killed while not fewer than 1,000 others were injured this year alone as a result of road accidents in the state particularly at the Mile 3 bypass road plied by trailers and other articulated vehicles.

The governor, therefore, urged traders in a market located on the bypass road to relocate elsewhere to avoid assembling people and putting them at risk while the vehicles are passing.

In order to avoid further loss of life on the road, the governor on Sunday commissioned a barricade erected by the state government on the road to prevent trailers, and heavy and articulated vehicles from passing.

He said the barricade was installed in order to prevent tankers, tippers and trailers that are crushing people to death on the road frequently from plying it on regular basis.

According to the governor, the mile 3 road was constructed as a bypass for the big, articulated vehicles to pass through in the past, saying however that a new bypass has been provided for them as the old one is now surrounded by residential buildings due to development and population explosion.

The governor also urged Gombe local government council to provide another market for the traders even as he advised the people in the state to abide by the rules of building that recommend houses to be constructed at least 48 meters away from the road.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Felix Theman, lauded the state government for erecting the barricade on the road revealing that not fewer than 13 persons were hit to death on the road recently.





He stated that the barricade will help in reducing accident cases and deaths on the road promising that the commission would continue to enforce traffic rules in the state.