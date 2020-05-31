Gombe Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, mourns Government House Staff, Shuaibu Danlami

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed grief over the death of a Director in the Government House, Shuaibu Danlami who died Sunday in Gombe after a brief illness.

The late Shuaibu Danlami was the Director, Special Services and Political, the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

Reacting to the news of Danlami’s death in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant on Media, the Governor lamented that Gombe state has lost a fine gentleman and an experienced bureaucrat who gave his best in the service of Gombe State.

ALSO READ: Four Abducted Persons In Delta Regain Freedom

Inuwa also said that the late Director was a hardworking and dedicated Administrator who was always willing to take up tasks and responsibilities, adding that he will be remembered for his commitment and selfless service, not only in the Government House but in the state as a whole.

Governor Inuwa extended his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, praying Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus.

