Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the President and Commander-in of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on his emergence as the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Bola Tinubu was unanimously elected as Chairman of ECOWAS during the 63rd ordinary session of the authority of West African Heads of State and Government in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.

In a congratulatory message he personally signed, Governor Inuwa, who is also the Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, said that Tinubu’s election to chair the highly influential regional body is a great achievement that reflects his outstanding leadership qualities, visionary disposition, dedication, and commitment to the development of Nigeria and West African region.

He expressed optimism that the Nigerian President’s leadership of ECOWAS will inspire the people of West Africa to work together towards a common goal of peace, prosperity, and progress.

According to him, “Your emergence as the Chairman of ECOWAS is a testament to your visionary leadership and your unwavering commitment to the promotion of peace, security, and economic prosperity in the region.”

The Governor added that “I have no doubt that under your leadership, ECOWAS will continue to play a vital role in promoting regional integration, economic growth, and sustainable development.”

According to him, ” As we face the challenges of the 21st century, it is more important than ever that leaders work together to address the complex issues that affect our countries.”

Inuwa Yahaya stressed that “Your election as Chairman of ECOWAS provides a unique opportunity to bring the member states together to address these challenges and to work towards a brighter future for all of us,” as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli.