Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the dissolution of the 11 Local Government Councils in the state with immediate effect.

The dissolution is following the expiration of the tenure of Local Government Councils Chairmen, Deputy Chairmen, and Councillors on, 21st December 2022,

A 2 paragraph from the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi contained that, “His Excellency Muhammdu Inuwa Yahaya, (Dan Majen Gombe), the Governor of Gombe State has directed all the 11 outgoing Chairmen to handover the affairs of their Local Government Councils to their respective Secretaries.”

The statement further contained that, “His Excellency thanks the outgoing Chairmen, Deputy Chairmen, and Councilors for the services rendered as well as their contributions to the development of Gombe State, and wishes them success in their future endeavors.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…

Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy

LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…

FG To Discontinue Cash Withdrawal From Public Accounts

THE Federal Government is putting final touches to all necessary mea- sures to stop cash withdrawal from federal, state and local government accounts. The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur, revealed…

Reps Probe Crude Oil Sales Over $2.4bn Revenue Loss

Gombe Governor dissolves LGCs, directs handover to senior officers