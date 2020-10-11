Gombe governor congratulates Akeredolu, APC

The Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has congratulated his Ondo State counterpart, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on his victory in the governorship election in the state.

In a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Inuwa Yahaya described the landslide victory of Rotimi Akeredolu and the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) as a validation of people’s trust and confidence in the party and the Governor’s leadership.

The Governor who is also a member of the APC Campaign Council for Ondo State Governorship Election expressed confidence that reelected Rotimi Akeredolu will use the second mandate to consolidate on the laudable achievements he recorded in his first term.

The Gombe governor also said that “It is with immense pleasure that I warmly congratulate my good brother and friend, His Excellency, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN on his re-election for a second term in office.”

“I have no doubt in my mind that this fresh mandate is another opportunity to build on the foundation of development and prosperity already laid by His Excellency in Ondo state. I pray Almighty God will continue to guide and enrich him with more wisdom to accomplish the good work he has started four years ago,” the governor added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

[BREAKING] #EndSARS: IGP Disbands SARS Across The 36 States

In the finest spirit of democracy and response to the people’s yearnings, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has today, 11th October, 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.