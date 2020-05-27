Gombe governor assures of govt’s commitment to children’s welfare, education

Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has reiterated that his administration will continue to prioritise children’s wellbeing and sound education for a brighter future as children in the state join their counterparts all over the world to commemorate the 2020 Children’s Day.

Tribune Online reports that the governor, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Ismaila Uba Misilli, described children as the hope and essence of the state and the nation, calling on them to look forward to a better tomorrow and remarkable future.

He said, “to build a better tomorrow, we must build our children, therefore, I wish to reiterate our total commitment to your welfare and also to acknowledge your importance as the future and essence of our dear state and nation.”

Inuwa Yahaya further said that as future leaders, children require absolute care, security and right upbringing from both parents and government.

He noted that it is very imperative for parents, community leaders, teachers and all involved in children upbringing to take mentoring seriously and provide good leadership to them.

The governor, while felicitating them on the occasion of this year’s celebration, described as apt and timely, the theme of the year, “Promoting Girl-Child Education for Sustainable Future,” considering the importance and place of the girl-child in the attainment of the UN’s sustainable development goals (SDGs).

He then emphasized that his administration will continue to strengthen measures that will revamp the education sector in the state by ensuring that out-of-school children and those of school age, especially girls enjoy basic and sound education.

He described education as the best weapon of preparing children for leadership and resultant peaceful and prosperous society.

The governor noted that as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, children’s education might have suffered some setbacks nationally and internationally due to the lockdown and restriction orders.

He, however, expressed optimism that with adequate measures and strategies in place, the children will regain the lost grounds and emerge stronger with renewed vigour in academic pursuit.