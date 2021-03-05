Gombe Gov swears-in three new Commissioners, tasks them on transparency, accountability

New Exco members in Gombe State have been tasked with hard work, dedication and transparency in the discharge of their functions.

The charge was given by the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, shortly after the swearing-in ceremony of three new Commissioners appointed recently saying that the Cabinet Reshuffle Done was to Rejig and consolidate Government.

Inuwa Yahaya further explained that the recent cabinet reshuffle and reassignment of some portfolios undertaken by his administration was carried out to rejig and further consolidate on the mandate given to him by the people of the state.

The swearing-in of the three Commissioners was to fill in the vacuum created as a result of the recent cabinet reshuffle which saw Barr Audu Mela Nunghe (SAN), Elhassan Kwami and Dr Mohammed Gana being relieved of their appointments.

Inuwa Yahaya congratulated the newly sworn-in Commissioners and enjoined them to discharge their duties to the best of their ability for the wellbeing of the people of State and equally thanked the past Commissioners for their service to Gombe State and wished them success in their future endeavours.

He said that “Let me sincerely appreciate the Right Hon Speaker and members of the Gombe State House of Assembly for the timely screening and confirmation of the new nominees as Hon Commissioners, this is in line and in tandem with the manner the Hon House has always collaborated with us to take the state to greater heights.”

He then assured the Legislative arm that his administration will continue to collaborate with them as they discharge their constitutional responsibilities for the betterment of the state.

The Governor said that “We are all aware of the dwindling allocation from the Federation account occasioned by the decrease in oil revenue as well as the effects of Covid-19 Pandemic which also negatively affected the pace of our development.”

Inuwa Yahaya however said that in order to ensure the prudent management of available resources and extract maximum benefits from every naira the state earn, his administration will continue to run and focus on transparent and accountable government.

To the newly sworn-in Commissioners, Governor Inuwa Yahaya, charged them to stir the affairs of their respective ministries with the fear of God, calling on them to bring their wealth of experience and proven integrity to bear in the discharge of their duties.

He also requested the newly sworn-in Commissioners to work in harmony with their Permanent Secretaries and members of staff so as to ensure that government programmes and policies are implemented accordingly.

The Governor said that “Let me also call on civil servants and the entire people of Gombe State to give the newly sworn-in Commissioners the necessary support and cooperation in order to consolidate on the gains made by this administration.”

He called on the people of the state to be patient with the Commissioners because of the constraints brought about by the economic challenges and the realities of the day.

The Governor said his administration will not relent in its efforts to transform the state saying the numerous development strides been carried out in the state attest to the commitment of the State government to impact positively on the lives of the people of the state.

The newly sworn-in Commissioners which include Christopher Abdu Buba Maisheru, posted to the Ministry of Special Duties, Abdullahi Idris Kwami to Ministry for Housing and Transport and Abubakar Aminu Musa to Ministry for Youth Development.

The Governor used the occasion to enjoin the people of the State to live in peace with one another irrespective of political, tribal and religious affiliations, calling on all the people of the State to continue to pray for the peace of the State.

Earlier speaking the Secretary to the Gombe State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi informed those present at the occasion that the swearing-in of the three Commissioners came as a result of the vacuum created by the recent cabinet reshuffle aimed at charting a new course for the administration.

Abdullahi Idris Kwami who responded on behalf of the new Commissioners assured Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of their loyalty, commitment and dedication to duty.

The event was attended by government functionaries, traditional rulers, hundreds of family members and well-wishers who turned out en masse to rejoice with the newly sworn Commissioners.

