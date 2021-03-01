Gombe gov sacks three commissioners, rejigs cabinet, nominates three replacements

Three Commissioners have been sacked by Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, in his bid to further consolidate the operations of government.

The development was approved by the governor in a minor cabinet reshuffling announced on Monday just as three new names have been forwarded to the State House of Assembly for confirmation.

In the minor cabinet reshuffle, Mohammed Danladi Adamu was moved from Ministry of Lands and Survey to Rural, Community Development and Cooperatives while Dr Habu Dahiru was moved from Ministry of Education to Ministry of Health and Usman Jafun Biri from Ministry of Rural, Community Development and Cooperatives to Ministry of Lands and Survey.

Also, Julius Ishaya was moved from the Ministry of Youth Development to the Ministry of Information and Culture while Dauda Batari Zambuk was moved from the Ministry of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation to the Ministry of Education

Also affected is Adamu Dishi Kupto who was moved from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to Ministry of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation

The three commissioners relieved of their appointments with immediate effect are; Alhassan Ibrahim Kwami – Information & Culture, Dr Ahmed Mohammed Gana- Health and Mela Audu Nunghe (SAN)- Special Duties.

They are expected to handover the affairs of their ministries to their respective Permanent Secretaries while the governor thanked them for their services to Gombe State and wished them well in their future endeavours.

Meanwhile, the Governor has nominated Mr Christopher Abdu Buba Maisheru; Abdullahi Idris Kwami and Abubakar Aminu Musa to serve as Commissioners, pending their confirmation by the Gombe State House of Assembly.

He congratulated the new nominees and wished them success in their new responsibilities as contained in a statement by Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, Secretary to the State Government.

