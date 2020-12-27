Gombe gov mourns Sa’idu Umar Kumo

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has expressed grief over the demise of Sen Sa’idu Umar Kumo (Garkuwan Gombe), who died in the early hours of Sunday in Abuja at the age of 71 years.

The Governor, in a message of condolence, described the late former federal lawmaker as a distinguished gentleman, astute politician, respected statesman and patriot who contributed immensely to the development of Gombe state and the nation in general.

Inuwa Yahaya stated that, ” Gombe State has indeed lost an illustrious son, political icon, fine parliamentarian, grassroots mobiliser and respected leader who lived a life of service to the state, Nigeria and humanity.”

The Governor on behalf of the government and people of Gombe State joined the immediate family of the deceased as well as the entire members of the Muqaddam family in mourning the distinguished political figure who lived an exemplary life and made his marks in the political history of Gombe State and the country in general.

He consoled them to take solace in the fact that the late Garkuwa left behind impressive track records of hard work, dedication and selfless service.

The Governor prayed Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus as continued in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the Governor.

