Gombe gov mourns Pilgrims Welfare Board member who died in Makkah

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has received with sadness, the news of the death of an Islamic scholar and member of Gombe State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheikh Abdul-Rahman Umar Maigona.

Sheikh Maigona died earlier on Thursday in Makkah, Saudi Arabia where he went for the 2022 Hajj pilgrimage.

Inuwa Yahaya who expressed grief over the cleric’s demise described the late Chief Imam of Izala mosque number 8 as a great scholar, who lived a simple life and spent a greater part of his life propagating Islamic ideals and guiding people in the service of Almighty Allah and the path of prophet Muhammad (SAW).

He said his death is a huge loss, not only to the deceased’s immediate family, but the entire state and the nation.

The Governor extended the condolences of the Government and people of Gombe State to the bereaved family, his associates, including the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, and the management and staff of Gombe State University where the deceased served as a lecturer at the Department of Islamic studies as well as the entire Muslim ummah in the state.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, (Press Affairs) Government House, Gombe.

