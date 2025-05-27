Gombe: Gov Inuwa lays foundation for new ultra-modern N69bn state secretariat

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Tuesday officially performed the foundation-laying ceremony for a N68.5 billion State Secretariat Complex, set to become a landmark edifice in the state’s administrative history.

The event came just days after the unveiling of the architectural design and the signing of the contract for the long-anticipated Gombe State Secretariat Complex.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, the Governor described the project as the long-overdue fulfilment of a vision conceived nearly three decades ago.

He recalled that since Gombe State’s creation in 1996, the Dahiru Deba Secretariat was meant to be the first phase of a larger civil service hub. However, successive administrations failed to carry the project forward, leaving Ministries, Departments, and Agencies scattered across rented offices in the state capital—an arrangement that has undermined service delivery and raised overhead costs.

“The state-of-the-art Secretariat is not just a building; it is a statement of our belief that our civil service deserves the very best,” the Governor stated.

The proposed complex will house the Office of the Head of Civil Service and four blocks for various ministries. It will also incorporate remodelled existing structures and include essential ancillary facilities.

The contract, awarded to Datum Construction Nigeria Limited for N68.5 billion, is expected to be completed within 95 weeks—well before the end of the administration’s tenure on 29 May 2027.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya noted that 40 per cent of the contract sum has already been earmarked for initial payment, and the state government is fully prepared to provide the necessary support to ensure timely and high-quality execution.

He also pointed out that the Secretariat’s design integrates modern architectural features with green energy solutions, reflecting a fusion of cultural heritage, environmental sustainability, and administrative efficiency.

The Governor further revealed that the Secretariat forms a key component of the ongoing Three-Arms Zone development, which includes a new State Assembly Complex and a High Court—aimed at centralising governance infrastructure for better coordination.

According to him, “Our administration has prioritised civil service reforms, consistently paying salaries, implementing minimum wage, and establishing the Bureau for Public Service Reforms.

“This Secretariat is an investment in our civil service, and we expect a commensurate boost in productivity and accountability,” he added.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transportation, Hon. Usman Maijama’a Kallamu, praised the Governor for fulfilling his promise to build a befitting infrastructure to support governance and public service delivery.

“With this commitment of Governor Inuwa Yahaya, he will undoubtedly leave the state far better than he met it, leaving legacies that will stand the test of time—not just for the present but for the unborn generations,” the Commissioner said.

In his remarks, the Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Ahmed Kasimu Abdullahi, commended the Governor’s foresight, noting that civil servants have operated under substandard conditions since the creation of the state.

“This iconic structure will not only end decades of inefficiency but will redefine the identity and dignity of the Gombe civil service,” he said.

The Managing Director of Datum Construction Nigeria Ltd., represented by Engr. Ibrahim Najjar, assured the Governor and the people of Gombe State of the contractor’s commitment to delivering a high-quality project within schedule.

The Project Consultant, Architect Aisami of Cross Vault Associates Ltd., described the Secretariat as a two-storey structure comprising four major blocks, designated parking areas, landscape features, and a separate building for the Head of Civil Service, according to a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe.

