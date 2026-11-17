Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Tuesday flagged off the construction of an 18.9-kilometre road linking communities in Balanga Local Government Area to neighbouring Adamawa State, alongside another four-kilometre intra-state road project, as part of his administration’s efforts to improve rural connectivity and stimulate economic activities.

The governor performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Talasse-Bangu-Boka Bundi-Walalunguda Road, with a spur to Dalawaja, during the APC campaign engagements across Balanga North, where the campaign team received enthusiastic receptions from supporters, party leaders and community members in Talasse, Bangu, Kulani-Degri, Gelengu and Swa.

Speaking at the campaign rally in Talasse, Inuwa Yahaya appreciated the people for their support and reeled out some of the development projects executed by his administration, describing them as visible and tangible interventions that communities could directly identify with.

According to him, “What we have done is physical, real and not abstract,” urging the people to reflect on the scale of development interventions delivered across the area.

He called on the electorate to support the APC candidates, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, governorship candidate Dr Jamilu Ishyaku Gwamna and other party candidates, stressing that continuity in governance would enable ongoing projects and development programmes to be sustained.

“We started with works and will finish our government with works and development. Another APC government under Jamilu Gwamna will continue from where we stop,” he said.

At the Talasse groundbreaking ceremony, Inuwa Yahaya disclosed that the 18.9-kilometre road was being constructed in fulfilment of his administration’s commitment to communities that had long experienced difficulties accessing neighbouring settlements and economic centres.

He said the project would include two major bridges and extend connectivity to border communities in Adamawa State, thereby improving movement, trade and access to essential services.

The road was awarded to Datum Construction Limited at approximately N23.98 billion, with a completion period of 24 months.

He subsequently proceeded to Degri, where he flagged off the initial four-kilometre section of the Degri-Sikam-Nyuwar Road, covering the Degri-to-Sikam stretch.

The project, also awarded to Datum Construction Limited, has an eight-month completion period, with the governor disclosing that 30 per cent of the contract sum had already been paid to facilitate immediate commencement.

“Development is a continuous process and there is no limit to development. My successor will continue from where we stopped. Continuity is the theme of our campaign. Asiwaju will continue, APC will continue in Gombe State and we shall prosper,” he said.

The APC governorship candidate, Dr Jamilu Ishyaku Gwamna, described the APC as a blessing to Gombe State and Governor Inuwa Yahaya as a guiding light and compass for the party’s development agenda.

He assured the people that the next administration would sustain and build on the achievements of the present government.

“Governor Inuwa has done a lot for you, and we pledge to sustain his legacy and build on it to achieve even more,” Gwamna said.

In his welcome address, the Chairperson of Balanga Local Government Area, Hon. Salihu Ibrahim, described Balanga as a stronghold of the APC, attributing the people’s support for the governor to development projects executed across the area.

He recalled that several communities in Balanga had previously faced serious accessibility challenges, noting that the construction of connecting roads and other infrastructure had improved access and integration with other parts of the state.

The member representing Balanga North Constituency in the Gombe State House of Assembly, Hon. Musa Buba, also spoke about improvements in infrastructure and public services since the emergence of the Inuwa Yahaya administration in 2019.

He cited the government’s intervention in electricity, roads, schools and healthcare, particularly the restoration of electricity to Talasse and surrounding communities after 17 years without public power supply.

He also acknowledged the political consideration given to Balanga and Gombe South, noting the opportunity presented to the area to produce the deputy governor.

The APC candidate for Gombe South Senatorial District, Hon. Jerry Joseph Damara, commended the governor for the development projects executed across the area and expressed confidence that the next administration would sustain the programmes and consolidate the development legacy.

The governor took the same message to Gelengu, urging the people to reciprocate the government’s development efforts with their votes.

“Just today, we flagged off road construction projects, in addition to other interventions in roads, education, healthcare, electricity and other critical sectors,” he said.

In separate goodwill messages, the APC deputy governorship candidate, Hon. Bala Adams; the Gombe South senatorial candidate, Hon. Jerry Joseph Damara; Hon. L. D. Farouk; and the member representing Balanga Constituency, Hon. Musa Buba, urged the people to remain steadfast in their support for the APC, citing the administration’s development projects and social interventions.

At Swa Ward, Governor Inuwa Yahaya appreciated the people for their warm reception and continued support, urging them to mobilise their families and communities to vote for APC candidates at all levels.

“Vote for us, and we will continue to deliver,” he said.

The former member representing Balanga/Billiri Federal Constituency, Hon. Yusuf Manu Swa, pledged 100 per cent support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dr Jamilu Gwamna and other APC candidates.